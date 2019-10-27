Cambodia: Body of missing British tourist found at sea

Cambodian police said on Thursday they had found the body of the missing 21-year-old British woman more than 48 kilometers (30 miles) from where she is believed to have disappeared a week ago in the touristic Sihanoukville province.

Local police chief Chuon Narin said Cambodian police are "almost 100 percent certain" that they have discovered the body of Amelia Bambridge in the Gulf of Thailand northwest of Koh Rong.

Bambridge's body was found close to another island, Koh Chhlam in neighbouring Koh Kong province, near Cambodia's maritime border with Thailand. Her body was spotted floating in the body of water amid some rocks near the Thai border.

"The body is being transported to a marina from the Thai border. It will take two hours to reach the mainland," Narin told Reuters. "According to the people who are transporting her body, it's almost 100 percent her, looking at her body's markings, including tattoo," Narin said.

Amelia Bambridge's brother, Harry Bambridge, gave a press conference during the search after the 21-year-old British tourist went missing last week

The police chief added that Bambridge's family was with the authorities when they found the body and that they will carry out an autopsy when the body reaches the mainland. Earlier indications had pointed to drowning as the cause of death.

The discovery comes a day after police announced Wednesday that their search Bambridge, also in the same area, had failed to find any clues about her disappearance.

The location of Bambridge's bag with money, a cellphone and a watch was located on a rock near the edge of the ocean on Koh Rong, prompting an investigation that compromised of divers, land-based teams and police drones.

Around 150 people took part in the search and included sniffer dogs, divers and police drones

mvb (AP, AFP)

