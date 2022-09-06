Calls for tenders: Podcasting co-trainers (m/f/d) journalists and media houses in Ukraine and Burkina Faso

As the global Coronavirus pandemic and more recently the war in Ukraine have shown, during a crisis people more than ever need accurate and trustworthy information, programming

that provides reliable answers to their most pressing questions, debunk mis/disinformation, and is produced and packaged in a way that is accessible and relatable to help them understand the context and complexity of the crisis.

Podcasts are a great medium to address these increased needs for information, especially as they’re growing in popularity in many different parts of the world, also amongst young audiences who increasingly seek individualised content to consume whenever/wherever it suits them.

The goal of the Crisis Podcast Initiative of DW Akademie, Germany’s leading organization for international media development, is to support media organizations and media creators

to strengthen their skills and knowledge in podcasting and support these to develop, produce and distribute crisis podcasts.