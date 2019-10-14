 Calls for restraint and fears of new violence in Niger′s Agadez after refugee camp blaze | Africa | DW | 08.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

Calls for restraint and fears of new violence in Niger's Agadez after refugee camp blaze

Tensions are high in Agadez, a major hub for African migrants en route to Europe. Police arrested more than 300 people after a refugee camp was set ablaze last Saturday. The UN is calling for restraint.

A protest by migrants in Agadez 2018 (Getty Images/AFP)

A UN delegation arrived in the town of Agadez on Tuesday after angry asylum-seekers set fire to a refugee camp on Saturday, burning almost 300 homes.

The arson attack came after security forces forcefully dislodged hundreds of asylum-seekers from the local offices of the UN refugee agency UNHCR, where they had demanded refugee status and placement in Europe.

Agadez is a major hub for African migrants on their way to Europe and for those escaping the conflict in neighboring Libya.

Knives and iron bars

Local prosecutor Seyni Saidou said that 335 people had been identified as suspects in last Saturday's attack. He said that 290 of the camp's 331 prefabricated homes and the infirmary were burned. According to the authorities, protesters also broke bus windows and injured two people. Police said they confiscated knives and 12 iron bars.

"UNHCR condemns all acts of violence. We urge for restraint and call upon protestors to engage in a meaningful dialogue and search for peaceful solutions", agency spokesman Babar Baloch told DW from Geneva. The agency called on the government to carry out a thorough investigation to establish the facts and causes of the fire. "People responsible for criminal offenses should be accountable in front of a court of law", the spokesman said.

Street scene in Agadez (Getty Images/AFP/I. Sanogo)

Agadez has become a hub for African migrants on their way to Europe

"It is a sad day for refugee protection in Niger", the UNHCR's special envoy Vincent Cochetel wrote on Twitter following the attack.

Representatives of Niger's government and civil society also expressed shock and fear. 

"The authorites in Niger have tried their best to provide shelter, clothing and feeding to the refugees from Libya. What else did they need?," Ibrahim Malam Goni from Niger's national refugee agency told DW. "No one is above the law. And whoever violates it must face the consequences", he added. 

Local councillor Amouman Agali warned of violence following the attack.

"This is a regrettable act and we don't know the consequences yet. We don't know if these people will continue to sleep on the streets. We fear that there might be riots. The daily lives of the local citizens could change for the worse and take a turn that we don't wish for."

A lorry carrying migrants from Agadez to Libya (File) (DW/A. Kriesch)

Migrants traditionally continued from Agadez to Libya

Soumalia Amadou, a representative of Niger's civil society told DW: "They were abandoned and this situation made them to set their homes ablaze."

Agadez civil society activist Abdouraman Insar on the other hand demanded a quick relocation of the protestors. 

"Those people are driven by another intention. We don't know where they come from and what their intentions are. Our position is very clear: We need to find a solution to send them away", he told DW. 

Protestors accuse the UNHCR of neglect

The protesting migrants, which are mainly from Sudan, accuse the UNHCR of neglect.

In December, some 1,600 migrants in the area were still waiting to receive refugee status, French broadcaster France 24 reported. Some 1,400 of them are from Sudan's troubled regions of Darfour, Blue Nile and the Nuba mountains. The three regions have been affected by violent conflict for years. Just last week, intercommunal clashes in Darfour left some 65 people dead.

Soldiers on patrol near Agadez (Getty Images/AFP)

Security forces have arrested almost 340 people

Some of the migrants had first fled to Libya, but came to Niger in 2017 after the civil war in Libya intensified.

Fear of forceful deportations

"We call on the international community to look at their conditions, adjust their status and complete their resettlement procedures", local refugee  Abdelaziz Juma told Radio Dabanga.

Fears are running high after Niger's government forcefully deported more than 130 Sudanese asylum-seekers back to Libya in 2018. The government refuted claims that it was violating internal law by sending migrants back into a crisis zone, insisting that the men were "criminals."

There are also few opportunities to earn a living in Niger's remote and impoverished north.

Migrants in a so-called welcome center in Agadez (Imago Images)

Many migrants say their living conditions are deplorable

Protests against the deplorable living conditions and the slow pace of resettlement started two years ago. In December, more than 1,000 people had participated in a mass sit-in at the local UN offices, which was also broken up by police.

In December, a UNHCR official in Agadez admitted that there were delays in processing cases due to a lack of resources. "The facilities are rudimentary. For example, we are not able to process any of the cases electronically", Laurence Bron of the UNHCR country office told French broadcaster France24.

Mahaman Kanta in Niamey and Tilla Amadou in Agadez contributed to this report. 
This story was originally published on January 7th and updated on January 8th 

Watch video 03:48

Did the EU's efforts to stop migration through Niger work?

DW recommends

Darfur ethnic violence endangers Sudan's peace plan

At least 48 people have been killed and many more wounded in ethnic violence in Darfur. The violence comes less than a week after a peace agreement between the government and rebel groups in the restive region. (03.01.2020)  

Sudan and rebels agree plan to end Darfur conflict

The government and rebel groups agreed to discuss power-sharing and returning millions of people who were displaced. The agreement was hailed as an "important step" towards achieving lasting peace in Darfur. (28.12.2019)  

Terrorism poses growing threat in Africa's Sahel, Germany warns

The security situation in Africa's Sahel is deteriorating, with terrorism threatening both soldiers and civilians, according to Germany’s Defense Ministry. The UN's peacekeeping mission has thus far proven ineffective. (27.12.2019)  

Niger's migrant smugglers use ever deadlier routes through the Sahara

Smugglers are turning to perilous routes through the desert, or even dumping those hoping to reach North Africa. DW visited the transit hub of Agadez where efforts are being made to rescue migrants lost in the Sahara. (04.07.2019)  

A transit city in Niger extends HIV/AIDS care to migrants

The movement of people in Africa is driving the HIV/AIDS rate up. In one city Nigerien authorities have included migrants in their program to curb and treat the disease. (30.11.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Did the EU's efforts to stop migration through Niger work?  

Related content

Libyen Flüchtlingslager UNHCR

EU breaks promise of safe passage for 50,000 refugees 14.10.2019

The EU has delivered only three-quarters of a two-year program due to be completed by the end of October. Among those left in limbo are people evacuated from Libya on a promise of resettlement in Europe.

Mauretanien Cap Blanc am Nouadhibou

Dozens killed as migrant boat sinks off Mauritania coast 05.12.2019

At least 150 people were on board the vessel, which had departed from Gambia at the end of November. At least 58 people have died, a further 83 managed to swim ashore.

Sudan Khartum Machtabgabe Militär Vertragsunterzeichnung

Sudan: Military, protest leaders sign historic transition deal 17.08.2019

Months after mass protests erupted, the main opposition coalition and the ruling military council have signed off on plans for a transitional government. If it works, Sudan could return to civilian rule in three years.

Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  