 Call to preserve Afghan cultural heritage and protect workers | Arts | DW | 23.08.2021

Arts

Call to preserve Afghan cultural heritage and protect workers

Employees of museums and archaeological sites also need protection in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, says archaeologist Ute Franke.

  • Statue of Hazara political leader Abdul Ali Mazari with mountains in the background

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Statue of Abdul Ali Mazari

    According to media reports, the Taliban has blown up the statue of Abdul Ali Mazari, a political leader of the Hazara minority. Mazari was posthumously declared a "martyr for national unity" in 2016. This past February, the Taliban had declared it would respect the country's cultural assets — Afghanistan has many significant historical sites dating back thousands of years.

  • Projecion of a shining golden Buddha figure in front of a mountain

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Buddha statues in Bamiyan

    Two huge Buddha statues once stood in Bamiyan Valley, on one of the ancient trade routes between China and South Asia. Located some 200 kilometers (124 miles) northwest of Kabul, the valley was a center of Buddhism, which originated in India; several thousand Buddhist monks lived there in the 6th century. The Taliban destroyed the statues in March 2001. This light projection took place in 2014.

  • One person walks along a ridge in a mountainous area of Afghanistan

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Archaeological excavations near Bamiyan

    Bamiyan Valley was home not only to the famous Buddha statues but also to Shahr-e Gholghola and Shahr-e Zuhak, two forts that were strategically located on a mountain, allowing the inhabitants to spot passing caravans from afar. The city of Bamiyan flourished again in recent years, with the many sights leading to a rise in tourism.

  • A Buddhist stupa with figures under its multiple eaves

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Buddhist art from Hadda

    In the late 1930s, French archaeologists found an abundance of sculptures and paintings at the Hadda Buddhist monastery complex in eastern Afghanistan, not far from the city of Kandahar. Many depictions are of real-life scenes. The Taliban destroyed most of the archaeological sites in the course of the Afghan civil war.

  • View of sand-colored large multi-storied building with openings on its walls

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Herat citadel

    The citadel is one of the largest fortresses in Central Asia and the national symbol of Afghanistan. The sand-colored bulwark and its 18 towers stand tall over the city of Herat, in western Afghanistan. The construction is said to date back to the time of Alexander the Great, or c. 330 BC. It was restored around ten years ago with international aid money — and could now be a target of the Taliban.

  • Aerial view of archaeological site in an arid valley surrounded by bare mountainous

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Mes Aynak

    A 1500-year-old Buddhist monastery complex sits on a hill in in Mes Aynak, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Kabul. Destruction has threatened the site for years, and not only by the Taliban. China has an eye on the copper deposits located beneath the temples and workshops. The name Mes Aynak means small copper basin.

  • Brick minaret in mountainous area

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Minaret of Jam

    At 65 meters (213 feet), this is the second-tallest brick minaret in the world. It is thought to have been built on the site of the ancient city of Firozkoh, the capital of the Ghurid dynasty. An inscription on the tower dates its construction to 1174-5 A.D. The place has been looted repeatedly. The Jam minaret has been on the UNESCO World Heritage Site list since 2002.

  • Khwaja Abu Nasr Parsa shrine, an ornate building wth geometric decoration

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Khwaja Abu Nasr Parsa Shrine

    The mausoleum in the northern Afghan city of Balkh was built a few years after the death of the Sufi scholar Khwaja Abu Nasr Parsa, around 1460 A.D. It is also known as the Green Mosque. Starting at the end of the 16th century, six madrasas were added, and the district became a center for religious learning. The building was last restored in 2002 and serves as a cultural monument and mosque.

  • Bagh-e-Babur park in Kabul with a fountain without water, trees, lawns, and terraces

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Gardens of Babur

    Known as Bagh-e Babur, the gardens were built around 1528 A.D. on the orders of the Indian Mughal ruler Babur. They were destroyed during the civil war of the 1990s but later rebuilt by the Aga Khan Foundation and Germany. The complex includes a caravanserai (a roadside inn for travelers), a palace, a historic pavilion, a mosque and Babur's tomb.

  • A classical-looking mosque sits in front of mountains as people walk next to it

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Shah-Do Shamshira Mosque

    Shah-Do Shamshira Mosque, the Mosque of the King of the Two Swords, is located in downtown Kabul. It was built in the 1920s by King Amanullah Khan, who ruled from 1919-29. He attempted to modernize Afghanistan. His mosque had an unusual design, with multiple levels and facades in the Italian neo-Baroque style.

  • A grand building sits on a small hill with scaffolding on its roof

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Darul Aman Palace

    Amanullah Khan also built this palace on the occasion of Afghanistan's independence from British colonial rule in 1919. It is reminiscent of the Reichstag building in Berlin. Twenty-two German engineers helped build it and trained local specialists. During the civil war in the 1990s, the building was demolished by artillery fire. It reopened again in 2019.

  • The entrance door of National Museum of Afghanistan appears behind barbed wire

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    National Museum of Afghanistan

    The archives and exhibitions of Afghanistan's National Museum in Kabul contain some 80,000 artifacts. "We have great concerns for the safety of our staff and collections," director Mohammad Fahim Rahimi told National Geographic magazine. Back in 2001, the National Museum was looted and partially destroyed by the Taliban.

    Author: Sabine Oelze


Seven German cultural organizations, including Berlin's Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, have appealed to Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas "to stand up for colleagues in Afghanistan who have worked for years with your support to preserve Afghanistan's cultural heritage."

Numerous cultural workers have also signed on to the appeal. They include Ute Franke, an archaeologist at the Islamic Museum in Berlin who has spent many years researching in Afghanistan.

From 2004 to 2012, Franke documented archaeological sites and cataloged the museum collection in the Herat province in western Afghanistan, as part of the German-Afghan Archaeological Research Mission.

DW spoke with Franke about the precarious situation for cultural workers in Afghanistan.

DW: What kind of contact do you currently have with colleagues in Afghanistan? Have you received any messages from people you have worked with?

Ute Franke: We're in relatively close contact right now, to the extent that the lines and the connections allow. The networks are often overloaded, making exchange impossible. There's lots of information being exchanged. What has happened? What happens now? What do we do? There are, of course, efforts to keep vulnerable people safe and secure.

  • Film still from 'Hava, Maryam, Ayesha': a woman on a Kabul rooftop looking at pigeons.

    10 films about Afghanistan

    'Hava, Maryam, Ayesha' (2019)

    The latest film by Afghan director Sahraa Karimi premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2019. It portrays three women, all living in Kabul but in different social contexts, who deal in their own way with pregnancy. The filmmaker's recent open letter warning against the Taliban was sent out to the world just before Kabul was taken. She has since fled Afghanistan and is now in Kyiv.

  • Film still from 'Osama' (2003) - a young person holding a bucket in a mountainous desert landscape.

    10 films about Afghanistan

    'Osama' (2003)

    Under the first Taliban regime (1996–2001), women were banned from working in most fields of society, jeopardizing subsistence for families whose male members were killed or injured in conflict. "Osama" follows a young girl who disguises herself as a boy to support her family. It was the first movie to be filmed entirely in Afghanistan since 1996, as the Taliban had also banned filmmaking.

  • Film still from 'The Breadwinner' - cartoon figures, a young girl with a headscarf embraced by an older man in Afghan dress.

    10 films about Afghanistan

    'The Breadwinner' (2017)

    The award-winning Irish studio Cartoon Saloon created an animated film with a similar story: "The Breadwinner," based on the best-selling novel by Deborah Ellis, is also about a determined young girl who takes on the appearance of a boy to support her family. Executive produced by Angelina Jolie, the film received an Oscar nomination for best animated feature.

  • Film still from 'The Kite Runner' - people crowded along a snowy path while children fly a kite.

    10 films about Afghanistan

    'The Kite Runner' (2007)

    Based on the best-selling novel by Khaled Hosseini and directed by German-Swiss filmmaker Marc Forster, "The Kite Runner" deals with universal themes such as guilt and redemption, but the story is anchored in Afghanistan's tumultuous past half century, covering the fall of the monarchy, the Soviet military intervention, the mass exodus of Afghan refugees and the Taliban regime.

  • Film still from 'Kandahar' (2001) - a woman wearing a burqa.

    10 films about Afghanistan

    'Kandahar' (2001)

    This film by Mohsen Makhmalbaf, one of Iran's great directors, tells the story of an Afghan-Canadian who returns to her homeland to save her sister from committing suicide. "Kandahar" didn't get much attention when it premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. But then came the September 11 attacks, and the world wanted to find out more about the hardships faced by women in Afghanistan.

  • Film still 'At Five in the Afternoon' - rows of women wearing a burqa and sitting on mats in the sand behind book stands, with an elderly bearded man alone in the first row.

    10 films about Afghanistan

    'At Five in the Afternoon' (2003)

    Two years later, Mohsen Makmalbaf's daughter, Samira, another leading name of the Iranian New Wave, also premiered a film centering on Afghan women at the Cannes Film Festival. "At Five in the Afternoon" tells the story of a young woman in war-torn Kabul who dreams of becoming president and tries to gain an education after the defeat of the Taliban. The film was also shot in the Afghan capital.

  • Film still from 'In This World' - a boy standing against a wall with his arms crossed.

    10 films about Afghanistan

    'In This World' (2002)

    "In This World" portrays two young Afghan refugees on their illegal journey from a refugee camp in Pakistan to London. The drama directed by Michael Winterbottom was shot in documentary style, and had non-professional actors performing fictionalized versions of themselves. It won the Golden Bear award at the 2003 Berlin Film Festival and the BAFTA for the best non-English film.

  • Film still 'Lone Survivor' - Mark Wahlberg as a bloodied US Navy Seal holding the hand of a man in traditional Afghan dress who's gesturing him to keep quiet.

    10 films about Afghanistan

    'Lone Survivor' (2013)

    The film "Lone Survivor" is based on the best-selling account of US Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell, which depicts his participation in Operation Red Wings, targeting a group of Taliban fighters in Afghanistan's Kunar Province in 2005. Luttrell, portrayed by Mark Wahlberg in the film, was the only one in his four-man SEAL team to survive an ambush; a helicopter sent to their aid was also shot down.

  • Rambo III (1988), Rambo with a weapon and his friend in a rocky space.

    10 films about Afghanistan

    'Rambo III' (1988)

    The third film in Sylvester Stallone's series is set during the Soviet-Afghan War. Rambo heads to Afghanistan to rescue his former commander from the ruthless Soviet Army. Claims that the film initially had a dedication "to the brave Mujahideen fighters," later altered to "the gallant people of Afghanistan" after 9/11, have resurfaced this week — but fact checkers have found this is only a myth.

  • Film still from 'Charlie Wilson's War' - Tom Hanks speaking on an 1980s cell phone at an election celebration, various people smiling in the background.

    10 films about Afghanistan

    'Charlie Wilson's War' (2007)

    But during the Reagan administration, the US did support the Mujahideen, the anti-Soviet resistance fighters — who went on to form fundamentalist groups such as the Taliban and al-Qaeda. US Congressman Charlie Wilson (portrayed by Tom Hanks in the film directed by Mike Nichols and written by Aaron Sorkin) was a key proponent of the covert funding program, which continued as late as 1991.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


You signed a letter along with various other archaeological organizations and the Prussian Cultural Heritage Organization, in which you asked the German government for help for the people who work in cultural institutions in Afghanistan. Have you received an answer?

We are in close contact with the German Foreign Office and with the departments that manage and coordinate these things.

How concrete is the threat to the people you have been working with? Have there already been attacks?

I haven't officially heard of any direct attacks. But naturally, this always depends a lot on who you are in contact with. The situation in Kabul is definitely different than the situation in rural areas, where there isn't any press and it's hard to get news out.

In Kabul, people are scared for themselves, their families and their security. Some of them had even started trying to leave the country before the Taliban's advance, because they had received threatening letters or other threats for various reasons.

Are any of your colleagues among those who have beenevacuated?

No one I know has been among the first contingents that left the country over the past few days. We are, of course, now waiting for information about what happens next. People first have to make it to the airport and then get through the American controls [of the US military there].

Watch video 01:33

Oscar-winning movie highlights Afghan girls' aspirations

You yourself worked for quite a while in Kabul and in Herat. The citadel of Herat is said to have already been taken by the Taliban. What information do you have?

I know that the Taliban captured the city a week ago Saturday and then occupied the citadel. Without a fight, though, so there was no damage. I don't know exactly what happened to the museum. A new administration has been appointed, and at the moment I assume that everything is okay in the citadel.

It's said that cultural artifacts should be moved to safe places. Is there any infrastructure like a depot in which the most important artifacts could be protected from attack?

That has been the plan, of course. It was easier a good 20 years ago. But now there was not enough time. In Herat, for example, there are no facilities for such a depot in the citadel.

You worked in Afghanistan at a time when it was relatively safe. You were protected by various armed forces. How important was this time for antiquities research?

The last 20 years have been enormously important. Afghanistan was an El Dorado for archaeologists even before 1979. The country is very rich in cultural treasures from a wide variety of periods and regions. In the last 20 years, research has progressed enormously.

Did you work a lot with local people? What did your work look like?

We first excavated the Bagh-e Babur (a garden complex in the old city of Kabul, editor's note) in Kabul for four years as part of a training program. At that time, I was working for the German Archaeological Institute. That started in 2002 — a time when everyone was optimistic, and Kabul was a partly destroyed but still very beautiful city. The spirit of optimism was incredible. I started working in Herat in 2005. A lot has changed in the time since then.

Would further destruction of these heritage sites void all the research?

Destruction would not nullify the research that has been done so far because it has been well documented. But of course the physical objects, monuments and sites would be lost for the future.

Watch video 82:18

Afghanistan: Our Wounded Country

Do you believe the Taliban's assurances that they will respect cultural treasures in the future?

I can't assess that at the moment. I hope that it is true. But there is a certain skepticism based on past experiences — and they go beyond the destruction of the Buddha statues in the Bamiyan Valley. After all, one hears that there have already been attacks in Bamiyan, including on the depots. It would be nice if the promise to protect the archaeological sites and to prohibit robbery excavations would be kept. That will be seen in the near future.

How confident are you that your colleagues will get out of Afghanistan and possibly be brought to Germany?

I very much hope that it will work out. It depends on many factors. And luck is certainly also involved.

  • Bamiyan Valley

    20 years since Bamiyan Buddha statues' destruction by Taliban

    A Buddhist center in the Bamiyan Valley

    The statues were located on one of the ancient major trade routes between China and South Asia. The valley of Bamiyan, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) northwest of Kabul, acted as a center for Buddhists. Several thousand Buddhist monks stayed in the valley during the 6th century AD.

  • Afghan mountains

    20 years since Bamiyan Buddha statues' destruction by Taliban

    Monks turned master builders

    Along with the monks came Buddhist art and culture, to the central Afghan mountain region. The famous dwelling caves were created into the walls made of red sandstone. The Buddha statues were also carved from this stone.

  • A view overlooking Bamiyan from the upper interior of one the ancient Buddha statues on the outskirts of Bamiyan

    20 years since Bamiyan Buddha statues' destruction by Taliban

    Astonished Chinese pilgrim

    In the 7th century AD, the Chinese Buddhist monk and traveler Xuanzang returned to China after his journey to India. During his travel, he passed through the Bamiyan Valley and reported: "Dozens of temples with over a thousand monks. The standing Buddha statue is about 50 meters high and shines golden in its rich adornment."

  • The largest statue was 53 meters high and represented the Buddha Dipamkara, the igniter of the lights. According to art historians, it combined various stylistic features of Buddhist art with those of the Hellenistic tradition.

    20 years since Bamiyan Buddha statues' destruction by Taliban

    Mix of styles

    The largest statue was 53 meters high and represented the Buddha Dipamkara, the "igniter of the lights." According to art historians, it combined various stylistic features of Buddhist art with those of the Hellenistic tradition.

  • Bamiyan Valley landscape

    20 years since Bamiyan Buddha statues' destruction by Taliban

    Tourist attraction and theater of war

    Even after the Islamization of the Bamiyan Valley around 1000 AD, the statues remained. In the 20th century, they became a tourist attraction until the Soviet occupation in 1979. In the following decade-long war, the caves were used as ammunition depots. In the strategically important valley, Soviets and American-equipped mujahideen engaged in heavy fighting.

  • Taliban men

    20 years since Bamiyan Buddha statues' destruction by Taliban

    Furor of the Taliban

    In March 2001, the Taliban, which had taken power in Afghanistan, blew up the statues, even though they had long since ceased to be religiously venerated. The radically Islamist Taliban, which opposes any objects of worship, also vandalized the National Museum in the country's capital, Kabul.

  • A projection of the Bamiyan Buddha in Bamiyan province, central Afghanistan

    20 years since Bamiyan Buddha statues' destruction by Taliban

    Lost forever?

    It wasn't until after their destruction that the statues became included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. There have been various proposals to rebuild the statues but none have been implemented so far.

    Author: Nasim Saber, Hao Gui


This article was translated from the German. 

