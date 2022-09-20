Call for tender: PodcasTraining - making an audible difference

As the global Coronavirus pandemic and more recently the war in Ukraine have shown, during a crisis people more than ever need accurate and trustworthy information, programming that provides reliable answers to their most pressing questions, debunk mis/disinformation, and is produced and packaged in a way that is accessible and relatable to help them understand the context and complexity of the crisis. Podcasts are a great medium to address these increased needs for information, especially as they’re growing in popularity in many different parts of the world, also amongst young audiences who increasingly seek individualised content to consume whenever/wherever it suits them.

Project Objectives

The goal of the Crisis Podcast Initiative of DW Akademie, Germany’s leading organisation for international media development, is to support media organisations and media creators to strengthen their skills and knowledge in podcasting and support these to develop, produce and distribute crisis podcasts.

The overall project outputs are:

Expanding DW Akademie’s standardised crisis PodcasTraining curriculum and methodologies to include compact and advanced modules, a train-the-podcast-trainer workshop, thematic modules and build on the MethodKit for Podcasts Scaling up the implementation of the PodcasTraining and coaching (including podcast seed funding) to Cambodia Supporting the PodcasTraining community of practice in form of a PodcastCircle and the publication of a PodcasTraining Newsletter Continued evaluation of the training and coaching curriculum with subject matter experts and implementing partners, exchange of lessons learned by all stakeholders involved, as well as the documentation and report of lessons learned

Please find full calls for tender in the download section below.