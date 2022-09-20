Call for tender: Podcasting trainers, Coaches and Co-Trainers Cambodia

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The goal of the Crisis Podcast Initiative is to support media organisations and media creators to strengthen their skills and knowledge in podcasting and support these to develop, produce and distribute crisis podcasts.
As the global Coronavirus pandemic and more recently the war in Ukraine have shown, during a crisis people more than ever need accurate and trustworthy information, programming that provides reliable answers to their most pressing questions, debunk mis/disinformation, and is produced and packaged in a way that is accessible and relatable to help them understand the context and complexity of the crisis. Podcasts are a great medium to address these increased needs for information, especially as they’re growing in popularity in many different parts of the world, also amongst young audiences who increasingly seek individualised content to consume whenever/wherever it suits them.
Project Objectives
The overall project outputs are:
Submission deadline is the 26th of September 2022.
Please find full calls for tender in the download section below.