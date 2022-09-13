 Call for Applications: Journalists covering Megacities | Opportunities and Tenders | DW | 13.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Opportunities and Tenders

Call for Applications: Journalists covering Megacities

Are you a working journalist based in Bangkok, Jakarta or Manila? Then this one might be for you!

DW Akademie Key Visual Projekt Megacities

DW Akademie is offering a unique training experience for international reporter teams from Bangkok, Jakarta and Manila to embark on a common quest: What are the challenges and possible solutions for megacities within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - and how could one place learn from the other?

Find the link to our online application form below

For this project, funded by the German Foreign Office, you would need to be available to participate in an international workshop in Singapore in October 2022. All costs will be covered by the project.

Application deadline is September 16th.

 

 

WWW links

Apply here for DW Akademie's "Megacities" project!

(Google form)