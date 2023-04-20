  1. Skip to content
DW Global 3000 | Wasserrecycling Los Angeles
Image: DW
Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issues

The US Combats Drought with Recycled Water

46 minutes ago

Recycled water should help ease California’s drought, and the ultra-green Danish island of Bornholm. A survivor of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima has become an advocate for peace.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QLDl

California has heavy rainfall from time to time, but years of drought have exacerbated the constant threat of water shortages. Water utilities in Los Angeles are quickly recycling stinky sludge into clean drinking water.

An Atom Bomb Survivor’s Quest for Peace

DW Global 3000 | Toshiko Tanaka, Überlebende Hiroshima
Image: NDR

Toshiko Tanaka is one of the last survivors of the Hiroshima nuclear attack. Now at 84 years old, she speaks about the horrors of the aftermath. She says that Hiroshima is proof of the destructive power of nuclear weapons.

 

DW Sendung Made in Germany | Bornholm
Image: DW

 

Denmark’s Green Island, Bornholm

Not many know about the tiny Danish island of Bornholm, but it may be the greenest island in the world. It has transformed its economy by investing in sustainable businesses, with the goal of becoming carbon neutral.

Global Teen: Mexico

DW Global 3000 | Global Teen Emiliano Calleri Jasso Berri, Mexiko
Image: DW

On today's Global Teen segment, we’re getting to know Emiliano Calleri Jasso Berri from Mexico. He loves playing basketball and wants to work in the film industry when he grows up.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 24.04.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 24.04.2023 – 05:02 UTC
MON 24.04.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 24.04.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 25.04.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 26.04.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 26.04.2023 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 28.04.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 28.04.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

