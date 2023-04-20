The US Combats Drought with Recycled Water

Recycled water should help ease California’s drought, and the ultra-green Danish island of Bornholm. A survivor of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima has become an advocate for peace.

California has heavy rainfall from time to time, but years of drought have exacerbated the constant threat of water shortages. Water utilities in Los Angeles are quickly recycling stinky sludge into clean drinking water.

An Atom Bomb Survivor’s Quest for Peace

Image: NDR

Toshiko Tanaka is one of the last survivors of the Hiroshima nuclear attack. Now at 84 years old, she speaks about the horrors of the aftermath. She says that Hiroshima is proof of the destructive power of nuclear weapons.

Image: DW

Denmark’s Green Island, Bornholm

Not many know about the tiny Danish island of Bornholm, but it may be the greenest island in the world. It has transformed its economy by investing in sustainable businesses, with the goal of becoming carbon neutral.

Global Teen: Mexico

Image: DW

On today's Global Teen segment, we’re getting to know Emiliano Calleri Jasso Berri from Mexico. He loves playing basketball and wants to work in the film industry when he grows up.

