California wildfires: Thousands evacuated, homes destroyed

Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate their homes on Friday in northern California as a rapidly spreading wildfire continued to burn across more than 1,000 acres.

According to local fire authorities, the so-called Mill Fire has destroyed multiple homes in Siskiyou county and has led officials to issue mandatory evacuation orders for the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood.

Fire presents 'immediate threat to life'

"Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access," the evacuation order said.

Cal Fire reported that multiple resources were en route to help battle the Mill Fire.

Spokeswoman Suzi Brady said several people had been injured and had been taken to hospital, but did not specify how many.

Local councilwoman Sue Tavalero said the Mill Fire began at a lumber mill north of the town of Weed and rapidly burned through homes in nearby Lincoln Heights, prompting the evacuation measures.

"I don't know how many. I'm positive several homes have been lost," Tavalero said.

Videos and images of the fast-moving fire have been shared widely on social media, with one video showing a timelapse over a 45-minute period.

The fire comes as the region experiences high temperatures, with some parts reaching 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit).

"September is off to a searing start in the West with record-breaking temperatures and fire weather expected to expand and settle over that part of the country this Labor Day weekend," the National Weather Service said in its daily bulletin, referring to the Labor Day holiday in the US on Monday.

Siskiyou is heavily forested and has been at the receiving end of a number of forest fires over the past few years. An ongoing drought in the American West has allowed for more destructive fires.

Scientists believe global warming is causing natural weather events to become more extreme.

US firefighter: 'This abnormal weather is the new normal'

kb/sms (AFP, AP)