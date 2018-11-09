California wildfires leave several dead, force thousands to flee

One of the wildfires in northern California, which nearly wiped out an entire town, is California's most destructive in at least a century. Residents have been fleeing a separate wildfire in southern California.
A fierce wildfire has killed at least nine people in the northern California town of Paradise and destroyed more than 6,700 homes and businesses, making it the state's most destructive fire in at least a century.
Only a day after it began, Camp Fire had grown to nearly 140 square miles (362 square kilometers), wiping out much of the town of 30,000.
"It was the event we have feared for a long time," Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said at a Friday evening press conference. "Regrettably, not everybody made it out."
Another 35 people are reported to be missing and three firefighters have sustained injuries.
"There was really no firefight involved," Capt. Scott McLean of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. "These firefighters were in the rescue mode all day yesterday."
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Fire threatens Malibu
Wildfires also continued to wreak havoc in southern California, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee.
Evacuation orders included the entire town of Malibu, which is home to 13,000. Some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian, were among the evacuees.
"Fire is now burning out of control and heading into populated areas of Malibu," the city said in a statement online. "All residents must evacuate immediately."
The blaze also threatened parts of the nearby town of Thousand Oaks, which witnessed a gun attack earlier this week at a college bar.
