 California wildfires leave several dead, force thousands to flee | News | DW | 10.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

California wildfires leave several dead, force thousands to flee

One of the wildfires in northern California, which nearly wiped out an entire town, is California's most destructive in at least a century. Residents have been fleeing a separate wildfire in southern California.

  • Fire in Paradise, California (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Berger)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Fire in Paradise

    A fast-moving wildfire engulfed the Sierra foothills in northern California, decimating Paradise — a town of 30,000 people located 87 miles (140 kilometers) north of the state capital of Sacramento. The blaze, dubbed the Camp Fire, was driven by dry conditions and strong winds.

  • A house burning at night in northern California (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Berger)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Fast-moving fire

    The blaze grew to more than 18,000 acres (72.4 square kilometers) in less than eight hours. Acting Governor Gavin Newsom called a state of emergency in Butte County.

  • People fleeing the Camp Fire (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Berger)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Evacuation

    Tens of thousands of people fled the Camp Fire, some clutching babies and pets as they abandoned vehicles and evacuated on foot. Officials said two firefighters and multiple residents were injured. At least six people were killed, five of them in their vehicles, as they sought to escape the fire.

  • House on fire in Paradise, California (picture-alliance/AP Photo/N. Berger)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Buildings ablaze

    Flames engulfed hospitals, homes and other structures as it whipped through Paradise. Authorities estimated that more than 6,000 structures were destroyed. "Pretty much the community of Paradise is destroyed, it's that kind of devastation," said Cal Fire Captain Scott McLean.

  • Forest fire in California (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Amezcua)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Fighting fire

    More than 2,000 firefighters were deployed to battle the fire. They were backed up by helicopters and water tankers.

  • Paradise, California after the Camp Fire (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Berger)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Burned to ash

    The wildfires raging across the state adds to what has already been one of the worst fire years in California — 621,743 acres have been destroyed, triple the five-year average.

  • USA | Waldbrände in Californien (Getty Images/AFP/A. Gomes)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Southern California hit by wildfires

    In southern California, a quarter million people are under evacuation orders in Ventura Country and neighboring Los Angeles County due to wildfires. Malibu, home to Hollywood stars, was also ordered to evacuate.

  • USA | Waldbrände in Californien (picture-alliance/dpa/ZUMAPRESS)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Battling wildfires

    More than 150 homes have been destroyed by wildfires in southern California. Firefighters are trying to battle two separate fires from raging through upscale homes and neighborhoods.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


  • Fire in Paradise, California (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Berger)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Fire in Paradise

    A fast-moving wildfire engulfed the Sierra foothills in northern California, decimating Paradise — a town of 30,000 people located 87 miles (140 kilometers) north of the state capital of Sacramento. The blaze, dubbed the Camp Fire, was driven by dry conditions and strong winds.

  • A house burning at night in northern California (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Berger)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Fast-moving fire

    The blaze grew to more than 18,000 acres (72.4 square kilometers) in less than eight hours. Acting Governor Gavin Newsom called a state of emergency in Butte County.

  • People fleeing the Camp Fire (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Berger)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Evacuation

    Tens of thousands of people fled the Camp Fire, some clutching babies and pets as they abandoned vehicles and evacuated on foot. Officials said two firefighters and multiple residents were injured. At least six people were killed, five of them in their vehicles, as they sought to escape the fire.

  • House on fire in Paradise, California (picture-alliance/AP Photo/N. Berger)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Buildings ablaze

    Flames engulfed hospitals, homes and other structures as it whipped through Paradise. Authorities estimated that more than 6,000 structures were destroyed. "Pretty much the community of Paradise is destroyed, it's that kind of devastation," said Cal Fire Captain Scott McLean.

  • Forest fire in California (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Amezcua)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Fighting fire

    More than 2,000 firefighters were deployed to battle the fire. They were backed up by helicopters and water tankers.

  • Paradise, California after the Camp Fire (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Berger)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Burned to ash

    The wildfires raging across the state adds to what has already been one of the worst fire years in California — 621,743 acres have been destroyed, triple the five-year average.

  • USA | Waldbrände in Californien (Getty Images/AFP/A. Gomes)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Southern California hit by wildfires

    In southern California, a quarter million people are under evacuation orders in Ventura Country and neighboring Los Angeles County due to wildfires. Malibu, home to Hollywood stars, was also ordered to evacuate.

  • USA | Waldbrände in Californien (picture-alliance/dpa/ZUMAPRESS)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Battling wildfires

    More than 150 homes have been destroyed by wildfires in southern California. Firefighters are trying to battle two separate fires from raging through upscale homes and neighborhoods.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


A fierce wildfire has killed at least nine people in the northern California town of Paradise and destroyed more than 6,700 homes and businesses, making it the state's most destructive fire in at least a century.

Only a day after it began, Camp Fire had grown to nearly 140 square miles (362 square kilometers), wiping out much of the town of 30,000.

"It was the event we have feared for a long time," Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said at a Friday evening press conference. "Regrettably, not everybody made it out."

Another 35 people are reported to be missing and three firefighters have sustained injuries.

"There was really no firefight involved," Capt. Scott McLean of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. "These firefighters were in the rescue mode all day yesterday."

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Watch video 01:38
Now live
01:38 mins.

Wildfires devastate Paradise, California

Fire threatens Malibu

Wildfires also continued to wreak havoc in southern California, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee.

Evacuation orders included the entire town of Malibu, which is home to 13,000. Some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian, were among the evacuees.

"Fire is now burning out of control and heading into populated areas of Malibu," the city said in a statement online. "All residents must evacuate immediately."

The blaze also threatened parts of the nearby town of Thousand Oaks, which witnessed a gun attack earlier this week at a college bar.

ap/amp (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Climate change sets the world on fire

In 2017, parts of Europe, Canada and the US were ravaged by wildfires on an unprecedented scale. In 2018, new records are being set around the world as hot, dry temperatures and fires become the new normal. (24.08.2018)  

The global heat wave that's been killing us

A heat wave is ravaging countries around the world. Although many celebrate sunny days, wildfires, wasted crops and health problems are some of the many disastrous consequences hot weather can have. (18.07.2018)  

12 killed in California bar shooting

Dressed all in black with his hood pulled up, a gunman walked into a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, California, and killed 12 people including a sheriff's deputy. The gunman was found dead at the scene. (08.11.2018)  

Thomas Fire in California becomes third largest to devastate state in modern times

California's Thomas Fire has continued to rage, displacing tens of thousands of people after scorching over 700 homes. The state governor has linked multiple wildfires this year to climate change. (17.12.2017)  

Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

Multiple wildfires are raging across California, killing at least six people and destroying thousands of structures. The town of Paradise in northern California has been entirely incinerated. (09.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration link  

Audios and videos on the topic

Wildfires devastate Paradise, California  

Related content

USA | Waldbrände in Kalifornien

Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California 09.11.2018

Multiple wildfires are raging across California, killing at least six people and destroying thousands of structures. The town of Paradise in northern California has been entirely incinerated.

Wildfires devastate Paradise, California 09.11.2018

Wildfires sweeping through northern California engulfed the town, forcing its 27,000 residents to flee. Long periods of drought have created tinderbox conditions - allowing the fire to spread quickly. The situation is unlikely to improve soon.

USA Amoklauf in Thousand Oaks Teen Center in Kalifornien

12 killed in California bar shooting 08.11.2018

Dressed all in black with his hood pulled up, a gunman walked into a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, California, and killed 12 people including a sheriff's deputy. The gunman was found dead at the scene.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 