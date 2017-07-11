California wildfires kill 3, force tens of thousands to evacuate

Three people died in a new wildfire fanned by fierce winds in northern California on Monday.

The fatalities took place in the so-called Zogg Fire in Shasta county and were reported by the county sheriff and the state fire agency CalFire. The fire in Shasta county was "very fast-moving, very fluid, very hot," said Sheriff Eric Magrini.

Since mid-August, 29 people have been killed in the California wildfires. More than 7,000 homes and other buildings have been destroyed in the state this year.

The Zogg Fire erupted on Sunday near the town of Redding and has already charred about 31,000 acres. It is expected to merge with the historic 880,000-acre August Complex fire.

It coincided with another blaze, named the Glass Fire, about 320 kilometers (200 miles) to the south, in the heart of northern California's wine country. That fire forced tens of thousands to evacuate their homes in the world-famous Napa and Sonoma regions.

The Glass Fire consumed Napa vineyards and devastated buildings in the region. It has spread at a "dangerous rate" through 36,000 acres, said CalFire.

Communities in Napa and Sonoma face another devastating inferno even as they are still reeling from wildfires in 2017, when 44 people died and thousands of homes were destroyed.

California wildfires cast 'scary' orange glow over San Francisco 'Scary' For many San Francisco residents, the skies offered an ominous overtone to the day. The city's renowned Golden Gate Bridge was barely visible from either end. But the local fire department tried to offer a hopeful message when it addressed the city's residents. "We know the smoke, darkness and orange glow is scary," the fire department said in a tweet. "It's going to get better."

California wildfires cast 'scary' orange glow over San Francisco 'Greatest loss of human lives' Orange skies over San Francisco were a symptom of deadly wildfires burning across northern California. Authorities in Butte County said three people had died as thousands fled their homes. California, Oregon and Washington are struggling to contain devastating wildfires, with Oregon Governor Kate Brown warning it "could be the greatest loss of human lives and property" in the state's history.

California wildfires cast 'scary' orange glow over San Francisco 'Dark out there' Hours before the San Francisco Giants were to face off the Seattle Mariners, the orange skies made an empty stadium look even bleaker as the smoke blocked out the sun. "The lights were on when I first got here," said athletics manager Bob Melvin. "It has been dark out there all day. I don't have any sunglasses to go out there with today."

California wildfires cast 'scary' orange glow over San Francisco 'Historically unprecedented' Experts have warned that the blazes are laying waste to large swaths of land. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), estimated the fires had burned through more than 1,000 square kilometers (386 square miles) in the last 24 hours alone. "The unbelievable rates of spread now being observed on these fires is historically unprecedented," he said.



Zero percent contained

More than 35,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate and thousands are likely to flee as the fires burn through dry vegetation and mountainous terrain, officials said.

Both the Glass Fire and the Zogg Fire have been listed as zero percent contained, and were spread further north on Monday by strong winds of up to 55 mph (88.5 kph). The cause of each fire is being investigated.

Winds will "stabilize overnight, which should help with our efforts to take advantage of those conditions," said California governor Gavin Newsom.

More than 1,000 firefighters tried to bring the conflagrations under control, the governor said.

Wildfires in California have been of historic proportions this year. Since January, the blazes have scorched a record 3.7 million acres (1.5 million hectares).

The fires have been stoked by intense, prolonged bouts of heat, high winds and other weather extremes which scientists attribute to climate change.

