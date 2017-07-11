California wildfire: Dozens airlifted from Sierra National Forest

Military helicopters in the US of California rescued 63 campers on Sunday, who were trapped in a popular reservoir as a wildfire raged nearby.

Madera County Sheriff's Office said close to 150 people were seeking assistance at the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in the Sierra National Forest, some 45 miles (70 kilometers) northeast of the city of Fresno.

US broadcaster CNN reported that at least 224 people had evacuated or had been rescued the Mammoth Pool Reservoir area.

"Aircraft are returning to continue rescue operations. Unknown how many more," the fire department said, adding that of those who were rescued, two were severely injured and 10 had moderate injuries.

California National Guard used Chinook helicopters in the operation, National Guard Bureau chief General Daniel Hokanson said.

The Sierra National Forest has been crippled by the Creek Fire, which started on Friday in steep and rugged terrain. The blaze has so far spread to 36,000 acres and has been 0% contained, state organization CalFire said.

Some 450 firefighters are currently battling the blaze, along with three helicopters and three air tankers, CNN reported.

The Creek Fire at the Sierra National Forest began on Friday

Intense heatwave

California has been beset by dangerous weather conditions, as it also underwent record-breaking high temperatures this weekend — the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of a heatwave carrying "rare, dangerous and very possibly fatal" temperatures across Southern California.

It all comes as the state is recovering from mid-August heat wave and devastating wildfires that burned some 1.5 million acres in the last three weeks.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday declared a state of emergency. The proclamation allowed power plants to operate beyond normal limits through the three-day weekend.

