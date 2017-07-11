 California: Several dead after shooting at office building | News | DW | 01.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

California: Several dead after shooting at office building

At least four people have died, including a child, after a shooting at a two-story office building in Orange, California. A fifth person has been injured, while the suspect was also wounded.

Police in Orange, California on the scene where a deadly shooting took place

At least four people have died, including a child, police said

Police on Wednesday said at least four people died after a shooting at a southern California office building.

The violence comes on the heels of two other mass shootings in the United States earlier this month, reigniting a debate over gun control in the country.

What we know so far

The shooting occurred at around 5:30 p.m. (0030 GMT/UTC) local time at a two-story office building in Orange County, south of Los Angeles.

At least four people have died, including a child.

Another person was wounded in the incident before police shot the suspect, authorities said.

The shooting occurred on the second floor of the building.

By 7 p.m. local time the situation had become stabilized, according to police.

"An officer-involved shooting occurred" and the suspect was taken to hospital, Lt Jennifer Amat said.

"The situation has been stabilized and there is no threat to the public," the Orange Police Department said on its Facebook page.

Further details on the background of the shooting were not immediately available.

Watch video 03:17

Boulder shooting reignites US gun control debate

What have officials said?

California Governor Gavin Newsom posted on Twitter: "Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight."

US Representative Katie Porter from California also tweeted, saying: "I'm deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I'm continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more."

 jsi/rs (AP, dpa, Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

US gun control: Could Joe Biden's plan backfire?

President Joe Biden is calling for stricter gun laws. As gun control activists rejoice, gun owners see their right to self-defense at risk. They're saying the move could cost Democrats dearly.  

8 facts about gun control in the US

The legal basis for firearm possession in the US is enshrined in the Second Amendment of the Constitution. But how are guns regulated? DW looks at who can buy and sell them — and how one loophole undermines gun control.  

US: Suspect charged with 8 murders in Atlanta

The shooter was charged with eight murders after he launched attack on spas in Atlanta, targeting victims of mostly Asian descent. He has denied being racially motivated, and claimed to have a "sex addiction."  

Advertisement