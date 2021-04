California: Several dead after shooting at office building

Police on Wednesday said at least four people died after a shooting at a southern California office building.

The violence comes on the heels of two other mass shootings in the United States earlier this month, reigniting a debate over gun control in the country.

What we know so far

The shooting occurred at around 5:30 p.m. (0030 GMT/UTC) local time at a two-story office building in Orange County, south of Los Angeles.

At least four people have died, including a child.

Another person was wounded in the incident before police shot the suspect, authorities said.

The shooting occurred on the second floor of the building.

By 7 p.m. local time the situation had become stabilized, according to police.

"An officer-involved shooting occurred" and the suspect was taken to hospital, Lt Jennifer Amat said.

"The situation has been stabilized and there is no threat to the public," the Orange Police Department said on its Facebook page.

Further details on the background of the shooting were not immediately available.

What have officials said?

California Governor Gavin Newsom posted on Twitter: "Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight."

US Representative Katie Porter from California also tweeted, saying: "I'm deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I'm continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more."

jsi/rs (AP, dpa, Reuters, AFP)