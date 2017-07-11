California: Several dead after shooting at office building

Police on Wednesday said at least four people died after a shooting at a southern California office building.

Few details of the shooting were immediately available, although authorities said that a child was among the victims.

Another person was wounded in the incident before police shot the suspect, authorities said.

"An officer-involved shooting occurred" and the suspect was taken to hospital, Lt Jennifer Amat said.

What we know so far

The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. (0030 GMT/UTC) local time at a two-story office building in Orange County, south of Los Angeles.

At least four people have died.

Among the victims was a child.

The shooting occurred on the second floor of the building.

By 7 p.m. local time the situation had become stabilized, according to police.

jsi/rs (AP, dpa, Reuters)