California: Several dead after shooting at office building

At least four people have died, including a child, after a shooting at an office building in Orange, California.
Police on Wednesday said at least four people died after a shooting at a southern California office building.
Few details of the shooting were immediately available, although authorities said that a child was among the victims.
The suspected shooter, meanwhile, was wounded by police.
The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. (0030 GMT/UTC) local time at a two-story office building in Orange County, south of Los Angeles.
More to follow...