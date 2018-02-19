 California scuba diving boat blaze leaves at least eight dead | News | DW | 02.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

California scuba diving boat blaze leaves at least eight dead

Rescuers were searching for at least 20 people, after a fire broke out on a dive boat near California. The Coast Guard said it had rescued five crew members who were sleeping on the top deck and managed to escape.

Ventura County Fire Department personnel respond to a boat fire on a 75-foot (Reuters/Ventura County Fire Department)

A blaze broke out on a scuba diving vessel that was on a three-day excursion near the southern coast of California early on Monday, leaving eight dead and 20 missing.

The fire broke out in the lower portion of the vessel at around 3:00 am, while it was anchored and most of the people on board was asleep. How the fire began remains unclear, authorities said.

Five crew members managed to escape the blaze. "The crew was actually already awake and on the bridge and they jumped off," US Coast Guard Captain Monica Rochester said. Two suffered minor injuries, Coast Guard Petty Officer Mark Barney said.

Firefighters fought the blaze just 20 yards (18 meters) off the coast when the vessel sank, with some of the bow still protruding from the surface, bec

Later on Monday, the Coast Guard announced that it had recovered four bodies from the water, leaving 29 people still missing.

The local Ventura fire department said it had responded to the fire at about 3.30 p.m. local time (10.30 UTC/GMT). 

Captain Brain McGrath, from the department, said there had been fatalities but added that he could not provide an exact number.

Ventura County Fire Department personnel respond to a boat fire on a 75-foot (23-meter) vessel off Santa Cruz Island, (Reuters/Ventura County Fire Department)

Five crew members were aboard the boat in an above-deck cabin, before making it off the boat

The Coast Guard deployed helicopters, small boats, and a patrol cutter ship to the scene off Santa Cruz Island, some 140 kilometers (90 miles) west of Los Angeles.

The 75-foot (23-meter) vessel, named Conception, was operated by Santa Barbara-based Worldwide Diving Adventures. The boat was carrying passengers on a three-day Labor Day weekend dive weekend off California's Channel Islands National Park, which boasts colorful corals and large marine mammals among its underwater attractions.

rc,jcg/msh (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Symbolbild Feuerwehr Berlin Notarzt

Social media challenge puts four German men in hospital 19.02.2018

Four coworkers were injured when they built a swimming pool in their company's flatbed truck. The "Grill-Pool-Challenge" is meant to encourage comraderie and social engagement.

Schnorcheln in Mexiko Suche nach Schäden

A unique nature insurance policy aims to preserve Mexico's Great Mayan Reef 29.06.2018

Part of the Mesoamerican Reef has just come off the list of endangered UNESCO heritage. In Mexico, mass tourism is to fund a first-of-its-kind insurance plan to restore its reefs after hurricanes. But challenges remain.

Advertisement