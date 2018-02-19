California scuba diving boat blaze leaves at least eight dead

A blaze broke out on a scuba diving vessel that was on a three-day excursion near the southern coast of California early on Monday, leaving eight dead and 20 missing.

The fire broke out in the lower portion of the vessel at around 3:00 am, while it was anchored and most of the people on board was asleep. How the fire began remains unclear, authorities said.

Five crew members managed to escape the blaze. "The crew was actually already awake and on the bridge and they jumped off," US Coast Guard Captain Monica Rochester said. Two suffered minor injuries, Coast Guard Petty Officer Mark Barney said.

Firefighters fought the blaze just 20 yards (18 meters) off the coast when the vessel sank, with some of the bow still protruding from the surface, bec

Later on Monday, the Coast Guard announced that it had recovered four bodies from the water, leaving 29 people still missing.

The local Ventura fire department said it had responded to the fire at about 3.30 p.m. local time (10.30 UTC/GMT).

Captain Brain McGrath, from the department, said there had been fatalities but added that he could not provide an exact number.

The Coast Guard deployed helicopters, small boats, and a patrol cutter ship to the scene off Santa Cruz Island, some 140 kilometers (90 miles) west of Los Angeles.

The 75-foot (23-meter) vessel, named Conception, was operated by Santa Barbara-based Worldwide Diving Adventures. The boat was carrying passengers on a three-day Labor Day weekend dive weekend off California's Channel Islands National Park, which boasts colorful corals and large marine mammals among its underwater attractions.

