 Oil spill disasters: Ways to limit environmental damage

Environment

Oil spill disasters: Ways to limit environmental damage

A huge oil spill in California is killing wildlife and threatening protected sites. Cleanup is underway, but officials have warned of "environmental catastrophe." How can we minimize ecological disaster from oil spills?

A clean-p team works on clearing the oil slicks at the Talbert Channel after a major oil spill off the coast of California, as seagulls fly nearby

The mayor of Huntington Beach has warned that beaches could remain closed for weeks or even months

As dead birds and fish begin washing up on fouled beaches south of Los Angeles, cleanup teams are scrambling to contain one of California's worst oil spills in decades.

A major leak over the weekend from an offshore oil platform owned by Houston-based crude oil producer Amplify Energy Corp has released up to 126,000 gallons (572,800 liters) of heavy crude along a 15-mile (24-kilometer) stretch of coastline, threatening a protected marshland and the commercial and local fishing industries.

Beaches could remain closed for weeks or even months, warned Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr.

A ship's anchor, which may have hooked and torn an underwater pipeline, is believed to be responsible for the disaster. Investigators have also said the pipeline owner didn't shut down operations and notify authorities for more than six hours, further slowing the emergency response.

Oil floats in the water of the Talbert Marshlands

With a lower density than water, oil generally floats on the surface of the ocean

Officials have deployed more than a mile of protective booms in an effort to contain and slow the oil flows. The US Coast Guard, which is coordinating the response, said about 4,788 gallons had been recovered as of Tuesday.

How to tackle oil spills

The method for tackling oil spills depends on several factors, including the type and amount of oil in question, location and weather conditions.

"Once the oil comes to shore, the more intensive the cleaning technique. You can risk causing further damage," said Nicky Cariglia, an independent consultant at Marittima, who specializes in marine pollution. "If you wanted to remove all traces of oil, the techniques available become increasingly aggressive the less oil that remains."

Because oil normally has a lower density than water, it floats on the surface of the ocean. This means that for cleanup action to be most effective, it should happen very quickly after a spill, before the oil disperses.

Scooping it all up

One method of controlling oil spills at sea, which was used after the Grande America cargo vessel sank in March 2019 some 300 kilometers (186 miles) off the French coast, is essentially scooping up the oil from the water's surface.

This is done using booms, which act like a barrier to prevent the oil from spreading. Once it's contained, boats equipped with so-called skimmer machines can suck up the oil and separate it from the water. After being processed, the oil can even be reused.

A worker gesturing the ship BSAA Argonaute while installing an oil spill boom after the Italian cargo ship Grande America burned and sank

Booms were used to prevent oil from spreading after the Grande America cargo ship burned and sank in the Bay of Biscay

It seems like a simple method, but it only works when the oil stays in one place — and under the right conditions. When that's the case, the specialized vessels needed for the process can also make this an expensive and logistically challenging method.

Burning oil off water

In certain conditions, burning the oil off the water's surface can be the most appropriate method. In Arctic or ice-covered waters, for example, it might be the only option.

In-situ burning (ISB) would also be used to tackle an uncontrolled oil leak, where a lot of oil is spilling fast. When the Deepwater Horizon offshore oil rig caught fire and sank in April 2010, oil gushed from the seabed and caused the largest accidental oil spill in history. ISB proved to be a highly effective technique in responding to the disaster.

Dark clouds of smoke as oil burns during a controlled fire (photo: picture-alliance/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stumberg/U.S. Navy/dpa)

Controlled fires burned off oil spilled in the Gulf of Mexico after the Deepwater Horizon disaster in 2010

But the method also produces toxic fumes which can have a negative impact on the environment. And it comes with challenges, too. "It can be difficult to herd enough oil to make it thick enough to burn," said Cariglia. "If the oil had dispersed over many days, it would not be an option."

Soaking up oil

Absorbents can be kinder to the environment: They act like a sponge to soak up the spilled oil. But they're more useful for clearing small amounts of oil on land and are not usually effective in tackling a spill out at sea. In fact, employing these materials on the water can create further pollution.

"Recovering and disposing of these oiled materials requires a lot of energy," said Cariglia. "There's a risk that oiled debris will get lost at sea."

Experts also disagree over the effectiveness of different absorbent materials, which can range from natural products such as straw to highly engineered synthetics developed by scientists for the purpose of tackling oil spills.

Firefighting officials throw oil absorbents into the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, (photo: picture-alliance/dpa)

In January 2016, firefighters used absorbents to clean oil leaking from a sinking cruise ship in the Han River in Seoul

In recent years, sustainable solutions have also been introduced. After a Japanese-owned oil tanker struck a reef off Mauritius on July 25, 2020 and leaked more than 1,000 tons of fuel into the Indian Ocean, hundreds of local volunteers made buoys filled with sugar cane pulp and placed them in the water "to try to absorb and contain the oil which had already spread in our lagoons," blogger Ish Sookun wrote in a post on August 8.

Human hair, which is said to be a superior oil absorber, was also added to the mix, with locals donating their locks to fill the handmade booms. Hair is a lipophilic material, meaning it repels water but is excellent when it comes to absorbing oil.

A study published by the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) just weeks before the Mauritius disaster found that booms made of hair and dog fur "were significantly better at absorbing crude oil from simulated oceanic spills compared to mainstream commercial sorbents including polypropylene, recycled cellulose, and cotton by-products."

This method has also been used to help clean up other major oil spills, including the 2007 Cosco Busan disaster off the coast of California and the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico. Environmental groups in countries like the United States, United Kingdom and Australia have mobilized to collect hair clippings from salons and turn them into sustainable cleanup solutions.

Cariglia, however, is wary of solutions purporting to suck up slicks. "It's not that they don't work," she said. "In lab experiments, they can work very well. But in real life, the oil has spread at sea."

Letting nature take care of itself

When the area of the oil spill is difficult to reach or very far out to sea, nature itself can help tackle the issue. Wind and waves will naturally disperse the oil over time, parts of it will evaporate and naturally occurring microbes will also do their work to start breaking down the oil.

But this is a slow and unreliable process that needs to be closely monitored and "should not be confused with 'sitting down and doing nothing,'" according to Marine Insight, a maritime industry information site.

Watch video 03:30

Cleaning up oil spills with cotton

Chemical agents can also be used to aid this process, and Cariglia is keen to allay environmental fears. "Toxicity tests are designed so that the only things that are approved are milder than the soap you would use at home," she told DW.

Though the dispersants themselves are not toxic, environmental problems can occur when they are used in sheltered or shallow locations. In that situation, using dispersants can mean that the oil spreads around more of the delicate marine environment. "For example, in locations where there are coral reefs, it would be better if the oil stayed on the surface," said Cariglia.

But when it comes to tackling oil spills, she added, "there is no single miracle cure."

This is an updated version of a previous article originally published on March 28, 2019. Stuart Braun and Martin Kuebler contributed to this report.

  • A barrel of oil seeps onto a beach in Sergipe (Sergipe State Government)

    Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches

    Mystery oil

    In early September, environmental agencies in Brazil began noticing crude oil washing up on more than 100 beaches in nine northeastern states, from Maranhao in the north down to Bahia. Environment Minister Ricardo Salles announced this week that more than 100 tons of oil have been collected from along the 3,000-kilometer (1,860-mile) coastline in the last month. Its origins remain unknown.

  • Four men dig up spilled oil on a beach in Sergipe (Sergipe State Government)

    Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches

    Criminal act?

    On October 8, President Jair Bolsonaro said the mysterious oil slicks were likely the result of a criminal act. Earlier speculation had suggested a possible shipwreck or offshore oil platform accident. "We have on our radar screen a country that could be the origin of the oil," Bolsonaro said, though he declined to give any names while the investigation was still underway.

  • A red containment boom holds back an oil spill in Atalaia, Aracaju (DW/T. Milz)

    Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches

    Not from us: Petrobras

    Brazil has extensive offshore oil exploration activity, but state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) has said molecular tests on samples showed they weren't compatible with the oils produced and sold by the company. According to media reports, the source of the spill may be oil platforms off Venezuela, but there have been no reported issues from that region.

  • A dead sea turtle covered in oil in Fortaleza (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Handout Instituto Verdeluz)

    Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches

    Birds, turtles at risk

    Petrobras has said the company's environmental crews have worked on beach cleanup operations in eight states, at the request of environmental protection agency Ibama. The agency has said oil-coated birds and sea turtles have been washing up along the shore and are being treated. Baby turtle hatchlings, just now emerging from their shells, are also under threat.

  • A four-man cleaning crew on the beach in Pirambu, Sergipe (DW/T. Milz)

    Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches

    No shipwreck

    Federal police, the Justice Ministry and the Brazilian navy have joined the investigation into the source of the spill. A shipwreck or other accident has been ruled out, but some experts believe the source may be an oil tanker that cleaned its tanks on the busy route between the southern Caribbean and Asia. The state of Sergipe, which relies heavily on tourism, has been especially hard hit.

  • A beach full of yellow umbrellas and beachgoers in Recife (picture-alliance/imagebroker/F. Kopp)

    Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches

    Beaches under threat

    The spilled crude oil has forced fishers and beachgoers to stay away from the contaminated areas. Brazil's resorts and beaches are world-renowned and attract millions of locals and foreigners every year, especially from Spain and Portugal. Locals have said it's the worst spill in decades. Major cities along the affected coast include Sao Luis, Fortaleza, Recife (above) and Salvador.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


