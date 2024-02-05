California hit by 'largest storm' of the winter season

A state of emergency has been declared in parts of Southern California as a storm system packing torrential rain and heavy winds has caused flooding and mudslides.

A "strong Pacific storm system" brought heavy rain, wind and flooding to the US state of California late Sunday and early Monday, with Governor Gavin Newsom declaring a state of emergency for eight counties in Southern California, including Los Angeles and San Diego.

"This is a serious storm, with dangerous and potentially life-threatening impacts," Newsom said.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) described the event as "the largest storm of the season," expected to unleash "life-threatening flash, urban, and river flooding as well as debris flows and mudslides."

On Sunday, downtown Los Angeles broke a 97-year-old rainfall record, measuring 4.1 inches (just over 10 centimeters) of rain in 24 hours, the Los Angeles Times newspaper reported.

Parts of Southern California are forecast to receive close to half a year's worth of rain by Tuesday.

A road is flooded near the coast in Santa Barbara, north of Los Angeles Image: Amy Katz/Zuma/picture alliance

What has the impact been so far?

Roads have been reported flooded from the San Francisco Bay Area all the way down the coast to Los Angeles and points further south.

Meteorologists say the storm is moving slowly, allowing more time to dump rain, with stormy conditions expected into Tuesday across the region.

Wind gusts have topped 60 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in some areas. An estimated 700,000 homes were without power early Monday morning, according to the electricity-supply tracker PowerOutage.us.

Flight cancellations and delays are expected throughout Monday at Los Angeles International Airport.

Risk of deadly mudslides

Because of the threat of mudslides and flash floods, evacuation orders and warnings were in effect for mountain and canyon areas of Monterey, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

A road in the Los Angeles area leading into a canyon is closed because of mudslide risk Image: Damian Dovarganes/AP/picture alliance

Authorities there warned of an "extremely dangerous situation"

"We are seeing a lot of rescues of cars on roads, due to mud and debris flow, in the Hollywood Hills and up into the Santa Monica Mountains," an NWS meteorologist was quoted as telling The Los Angeles Times.

The report added that "mud was already flowing across the Hollywood Hills, damaging homes and forcing residents to flee."

Heavy snow is also falling in the Sierra Nevada mountains. The Palisades Tahoe ski resort, located to the northeast of San Francisco, said it was forecasting its heaviest snowfall of the season, with up to 2 feet (around 60 cm) expected in total.

Motorists have been warned to avoid passes and mountain roads during the storm.

Search and rescue workers investigate an abandoned car in floodwaters near San Jose Image: Noah Berger/AP/picture alliance

'Atmospheric river'

California's southern and central coasts are bracing for an inch of rain an hour and totals of 3-6 inches, NWS said.

The storm is brought on by the "Pineapple Express," or an atmospheric river (a wet and relatively narrow cloud band) funneling huge amounts of moisture from tropical latitudes near Hawaii across the Pacific to the West Coast of the United States.

It is the second such atmospheric river storm to hit California in recent days.

One positive of the heavy precipitation is the replenishing of reservoirs and snowpack in the mountains, which in recent years have sunk to record lows during periods of drought.

wmr/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)