  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
Police stand guard at the scene near the intersection of Garvey and Garfield Avenue in Monterey Park
A number of streets were cordoned off in Monterey ParkImage: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
CrimeUnited States of America

California: Gunman flees after Monterey Park mass shooting

2 hours ago

Police are still hunting for the gunman who opened fire at dance venue in Monterey Park, near Los Angeles. The attack came as the local community celebrated Lunar New Year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MY6k

At least 10 people were killed and 10 others injured in an attack at Monterey Park, California, late Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Several hours after the shooting, police said the suspect was still at large.

"The suspect fled the scene and remains outstanding," Captain Andrew Meyer of Sheriff's Department told reporters.

The shooting took place at a dance venue after 10 p.m. (0600 GMT) near the site of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration that had been attended by thousands of people, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Footage posted on social media showed police cars at the scene, with several streets cordoned off.

Screenshot from a video shows emergency responders assisting a person to an ambulance following a shooting at Monterey Park
Thousands of people had been in the area to mark Lunar New Year Image: TNLA/Handout/REUTERS

Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population, lies around 11 kilometers (7 miles) east of downtown Los Angeles.

"Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just
occurred," Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia said in a tweet.

Saturday was the start of the two-day Lunar New Year festival, which is one of the largest in southern California.

nm/dj (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Olaf Scholz shakes hands with Emmanuel Macron

Scholz and Macron celebrate 60 years of Elysee Treaty

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The members of Sauti Sol pose for the camera, three wearing sunglasses, one without

Sauti Sol: Boy group from Nairobi

Sauti Sol: Boy group from Nairobi

Lifestyle15 minutes ago03:27 min
More from Africa

Asia

Headshot of Tamana Zaryab Paryani. She is wearing a dark-brown shirt and jacket and her shoulder-length hair is uncovered.

Afghanistan: 'We're not giving up the fight'

Afghanistan: 'We're not giving up the fight'

PoliticsJanuary 21, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Demolition of Lützerath houses

Climate change: German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

Climate change: German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

Politics15 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

An RT studio in Moscow

How Russian fake news paints 'the Germans'

How Russian fake news paints 'the Germans'

Media6 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian refugee child is begging for money near Beirut,

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

PoliticsJanuary 19, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The five members of the band Spice Girls posing together

The cult of the 90s

The cult of the 90s

CultureJanuary 19, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters scuffle with riot police officers during the 'Take over Lima' march to demonstrate against Peru's President Dina Boluarte

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

PoliticsJanuary 20, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage