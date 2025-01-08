California fires leave several dead in 'widespread disaster'

The fires in and around the second-largest city in the US have also left a "number of significant injuries," according to city fire officials. At least 70,000 Los Angeles residents have been urged to evacuate.

Raging wildfires around Los Angeles have left five people dead and caused "a number of significant injuries," fire officials said Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told radio station KNX that the death toll could rise further.

"I'm really praying we don't find more [victims], but I don't think that's going to be the case," he said, describing the situation as "very fluid."

Palisades fire is 'growing' as thousands of acres burned

Marrone also said that 1,000 buildings have been destroyed due to one fire, which is mostly in the wealthy Palisades neighborhood of the city.

The fire devastated homes in the Palisades, a highly sought-after coastal neighborhood for celebrities that has a Mediterranean climate Image: Apu Gomes/Getty Images/AFP

"We have well over 5,000 acres that have burned, and the fire is growing," Marrone said, while adding "we have no percentage of containment."

The Palisades fire is just one of the blazes around Los Angeles. The Eaton fire is raging in Altadena, north of the city, whereas the Hurst fire is near the northern Los Angeles suburb of Sylmar. A fourth fire broke out on Wednesday morning in the San Fernando Valley, known as the Woodley fire.

Marrone said the fire departments around Los Angeles were not equipped for "for this type of disaster."

"There are not enough firefighters in LA county to address four separate fires of this magnitude," he added.

Emergency services 'stretched' to their limits

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said the Palisades fire and the Hurst fire are "stretching the capacity of emergency services to their maximum limits."

"We are absolutely not out of danger yet, with the strong winds that continue to push through the city and the county today," Crowley said.

At least 70,000 Los Angeles residents have been urged to evacuate.

The Palisades are home to numerous Hollywood stars, such as Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks and Mandy Moore. The house of Vice President Kamala Harris in nearby Brentwood was also under an evacuation order on Tuesday, but she was not at home.

Thousands evacuate as Los Angeles wildfires spread To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

LA mayor warns residents of poor air quality

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, in a Wednesday morning post on X, told city residents "there will be notable impacts to air quality with winds pushing smoke across the Los Angeles area."

"Please limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and wearing a properly fit mask," Bass said.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Works Mark Pestrella called on residents to conserve water for firefighters. County officials said it is "difficult" to fight fires with urban water systems.

Popular spots around the city, such as Griffith Park and the Hollywood Sign, are also closed to tourists at the moment due to the fires.

The California Institute of Technology, known as CalTech, canceled classes on Wednesday due to the nearby Eaton fire.

The Critics Choice Awards, originally set for Sunday, will also be postponed due to the fires.

wd/ab (Reuters, AFP)