California fires: Biden cancels final official overseas trip

01/09/2025 January 9, 2025 Wildfires prompt air quality alerts across Southern California

The wildfires raging in the Los Angeles region have triggered air and dust advisories for millions of people living in large swathes of Southern California, with thick clouds of smoke and ash filling the sky.

The advisories were issued for 17 million people, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management district.

Air quality in regions near the fires was most affected, with an index of 173 measured in East Los Angeles, for example — 123 points above what is considered the maximum level for good air quality.

Medical experts have often warned of the deleterious effects of wildfire smoke and the fine particulate matter it contains on human health.

The smoke can cause a range of respiratory and cardiovascular issues, while toxic chemicals from burning structures can also contribute to illness and health problems.