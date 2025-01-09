California fires: Biden cancels final official overseas trip

California fires: Biden cancels final official overseas tripPublished January 9, 2025last updated January 9, 2025
What you need to know
- US President Joe Biden has called off a trip to Rome and the Vatican to monitor the fire situation in California's Los Angeles area
- Parts of the famed film hub of Hollywood are threatened
- Several entertainment celebrities are among those who have lost their homes or been forced to flee
- Five major blazes in the region have destroyed nearly 1,900 structures and put 130,000 people under evacuation orders
This is a rundown of major events surrounding the wildfires in the southwestern US state of California on January 9, 2025.
Wildfires prompt air quality alerts across Southern California
The wildfires raging in the Los Angeles region have triggered air and dust advisories for millions of people living in large swathes of Southern California, with thick clouds of smoke and ash filling the sky.
The advisories were issued for 17 million people, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management district.
Air quality in regions near the fires was most affected, with an index of 173 measured in East Los Angeles, for example — 123 points above what is considered the maximum level for good air quality.
Medical experts have often warned of the deleterious effects of wildfire smoke and the fine particulate matter it contains on human health.
The smoke can cause a range of respiratory and cardiovascular issues, while toxic chemicals from burning structures can also contribute to illness and health problems.
How do we fight wildfires as temperatures rise?
The first days of 2025 have seen fires raging around Los Angeles, and in July last year, the Canadian town of Jasper in the province of Alberta was devastated. Fire there destroyed at least a third of the town's buildings and the neighboring Jasper National Park, part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site was also damaged.
And as we continue to heat the planet by burning fossil fuels, those fires are set to worsen, endangering more people and wildlife.
Some of the key areas through which fire management is attempting to adapt to a new climate reality include strategic burning, adaptive planting and drone technology.
Read DW's report on how these methods can help protect the planet's forests.
Hollywood stars among those to lose homes
A number of entertainment celebrities are among the thousands of people who have so far lost their homes to the Los Angeles wildfires.
Well-known names such as Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Cary Elwes, Ricki Lake and Diane Warren have confirmed that their residences have been burnt down as fires rage through some of California's most prestigious areas.
Other stars such as Mark Hamill, James Woods and Mandy Moore have said they had to flee their homes.
Major annual events in the Hollywood agenda have been rescheduled, including the Critics Choice Awards from January 12 to
January 26. The Academy has offered a two-day extension to the Oscars nominations voting window "to give members more time to cast their ballots" as thousands were evacuated amid the fires.
A new fire that broke out in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday is also threatening many tourists sights including the Walk of Fame and Hollywood Bowl.
Los Angeles wildfires map: Tracking the blazes
Biden cancels planned trip to Italy
Outgoing US President Joe Biden will not depart on what would have been the final overseas trip of his presidency so he can "remain focused on directing the full federal response" to the wildfires, the White House says.
In a short statement, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden had traveled to Los Angeles on Wednesday to meet with police, fire and emergency personnel.
After that trip, he made the decision to cancel the upcoming trip to Italy, Jean-Pierre said.
Biden had intended to have one more audience with Pope Francis in the Vatican on Friday. He had also planned to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the trip.
Wildfires rage across Los Angeles
Firefighters are struggling to contain at least five large-scale wildfires in the Los Angeles area of US' most populous state of California, with five people so far reported to have died in the blazes.
The fires extend from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena. One blaze, dubbed the Sunset Fire, has been raging since Wednesday near the world-famous film hub of Hollywood.
Evacuation orders have been issued to some 130,000 people and nearly 108 square kilometers (42 square miles) have been burnt out, local fire authorities say.
The fires have been described as the worst in the history of Los Angeles.
Movie stars and celebrities have been among those to lose their homes to the flames.
Climate experts say a number of factors, including near-hurricane-force winds and drought, have combined to create favorable conditions for the blazes.
They say such events are becoming ever more common as human fossil-fuel usage causes the Earth's atmosphere to heat.