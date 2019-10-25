 California fire forces Schwarzenegger, LeBron out of LA homes | News | DW | 29.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

California fire forces Schwarzenegger, LeBron out of LA homes

A new California wildfire has destroyed homes in a wealthy Los Angeles neighborhood and forced thousands to evacuate. Meanwhile, a local power company says its lines may have sparked two fires near San Francisco.

Firefighter at the site of the Getty Fire in Los Angeles (Getty Images/AFP/A. Gomes)

Authorities in California faced a new wildfire in Los Angeles as its firefighters were struggling to contain two massive blazes in the north and the south of the state on Monday.

The new blaze was reported early on Monday near LA's famed Getty Center museum. Authorities ordered evacuation of some 10,000 residences in the area, including many properties owned by California's wealthy elite on the west side of the city. At least five multimillion-dollar homes in the posh area of Brentwood have been destroyed, although it was not immediately clear who the owners were.

Hollywood legend and former governor of the US state, Arnold Schwarzenegger, confirmed he had left his home overnight.

"If you are in an evacuation zone, don't screw around. Get out," he wrote on Twitter.

NBA star LeBron James said he was "driving around with my family trying to get rooms" after being forced to evacuate.

The firefighters in LA reported being "literally overwhelmed" while fighting the Getty fire overnight, local Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said.

"They had to make some tough decisions on which houses they were able to protect," he said.

Watch video 01:31

State of emergency declared over California wildfires

While the cause of the fires were not immediately clear, local power company Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) said their power lines may have caused two fires near San Francisco. The company's equipment has been blamed for a series of destructive fires in recent years, and the risk has now been compounded by high winds and dried out vegetation.

The state's governor, Gavin Newsom, sharply criticized PG&E this week, saying that they have failed to upgrade their infrastructure due to greed and mismanagement.

dj/dr (Reuters, AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

California declares state of emergency over massive wildfires

California authorities ordered more than 180,000 people to evacuate and declared a state of emergency in response to raging wildfires. More than two million people have been left without electricity across the US state. (27.10.2019)  

California wildfires: Millions face weekend blackout

Authorities are preparing to cut power amid concerns that high-voltage power lines could cause additional blazes. Thousands of people have been evacuated as the wildfires continue to rage. (26.10.2019)  

California wine country fires expand, trigger blackouts

A fire in one of California's wine growing regions could leave half a million homes and businesses without power. Large portions of the state were already under fire alert when the blaze began. (24.10.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

State of emergency declared over California wildfires  

Related content

USA Kalifornien Buschbrände

California wildfires threaten towns across the state 25.10.2019

Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate as wildfires continue to burn the countryside near Los Angeles and San Francisco. The fires are being driven by persistent hot and dry winds.

USA Kalifornien Buschbrände

California wildfires rage near LA and in wine country 25.10.2019

A year after the US state of California experienced its deadliest wildfires, flames are again raging. Some 50,000 people have been told to leave the greater Los Angeles area, and mandatory evacuation orders are also in effect in Sonoma Wine Country.

USA | Waldbrände in Kalifornien

California declares state of emergency over massive wildfires 27.10.2019

California authorities ordered more than 180,000 people to evacuate and declared a state of emergency in response to raging wildfires. More than two million people have been left without electricity across the US state.

Advertisement