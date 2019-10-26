California declares state of emergency over massive wildfires

California authorities ordered more than 180,000 people to evacuate and declared a state of emergency as the US state struggles with massive wildfires. More than two million people have been left without electricity.
California was deploying "every resource available" to fight multiple wildfires, the state's governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday, as tens of thousands of firefighters were struggling to control the flames.
Newsom declared a state of emergency due to "unprecedented" high winds which are causing the blazes to spread. Some 180,000 people have been ordered to evacuate from the Sonoma County in California's northeast.
"It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders," he said in a statement.
The Kincade fire, which started on Wednesday night and is threatening the Sonoma wine region, was only 10% contained on Sunday, according to the officials. In the south of the state, another major blaze, dubbed Tick Fire, also prompted evacuations in recent days. Several smaller fires have also been reported.
Millions without power
The cause of the fires was not immediately known, but Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) power company said one of their high-voltage transmission lines malfunctioned minutes before the Kincade fire started and in the same area.
PG&E started cutting power on Thursday to reduce further risks. By Sunday, some 2.3 million California residents were left without electricity.
Weather experts predicted powerful gusts of winds on Sunday, reaching 80 mph (129 kph) on hillsides. The high winds are expected to lose intensity by Monday, but might pick up the pace again as early as Tuesday night.
dj/aw (AP, AFP)
