California declares state of emergency over massive wildfires

California was deploying "every resource available" to fight multiple wildfires, the state's governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday, as tens of thousands of firefighters were struggling to control the flames.

Newsom declared a state of emergency due to "unprecedented" high winds which are causing the blazes to spread. Some 180,000 people have been ordered to evacuate from the Sonoma County in California's northeast.

"It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders," he said in a statement.

The Kincade fire, which started on Wednesday night and is threatening the Sonoma wine region, was only 10% contained on Sunday, according to the officials. In the south of the state, another major blaze, dubbed Tick Fire, also prompted evacuations in recent days. Several smaller fires have also been reported.

California wildfires threaten towns across the state Fire in wine country A home goes up in flames near the town of Geyserville, California in the wine country some 75 miles (120 km) north of San Francisco. Around 2,000 people were ordered to evacuate the area after a brush fire was sparked Wednesday night and was fanned by dry winds into an inferno.

California wildfires threaten towns across the state Santa Clarita inferno A home threatened as another fire broke out Thursday near Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles. Six homes have been destroyed so far and as many as 40,000 people have been ordered to evacuate. The fire is being driven by hot, dry "Santa Ana" winds.

California wildfires threaten towns across the state Aerial attack An aircraft drops fire retardant on the "Kincade" wildfire in Sonoma County, California. Fire officials said Thursday evening that the blaze was only 5% contained. About 500 firefighters on the ground battled blustery, dry winds.

California wildfires threaten towns across the state Roll up your windows The Sierra Highway was still open as the so-called Tick Fire raged across an estimated 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) in areas north of Los Angeles.

California wildfires threaten towns across the state Left in the dark Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power as California's Pacific Gas and Electric Co. cut power as a preventative measure. There were reports that the Kincade fire began near a high-voltage transmission tower.

California wildfires threaten towns across the state Short break in the wind expected Both fires are being driven by hot and dry winds. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said a short break in the wind is expected for northern California on Friday, but warned they could pick up again over the weekend. At one point, firefighters in Sonoma County reportedly faced wind gusts topping 70 mph (110 kph).



Millions without power

The cause of the fires was not immediately known, but Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) power company said one of their high-voltage transmission lines malfunctioned minutes before the Kincade fire started and in the same area.

PG&E started cutting power on Thursday to reduce further risks. By Sunday, some 2.3 million California residents were left without electricity.

Weather experts predicted powerful gusts of winds on Sunday, reaching 80 mph (129 kph) on hillsides. The high winds are expected to lose intensity by Monday, but might pick up the pace again as early as Tuesday night.

Watch video 02:08 Share Wildfires rage in California Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3RwfH California wildfires rage near LA and in wine country

dj/aw (AP, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.