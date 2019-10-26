 California declares state of emergency over massive wildfires | News | DW | 27.10.2019

News

California declares state of emergency over massive wildfires

California authorities ordered more than 180,000 people to evacuate and declared a state of emergency as the US state struggles with massive wildfires. More than two million people have been left without electricity.

USA | Waldbrände in Kalifornien (imago-images/ZUMA Press/N. Waters)

California was deploying "every resource available" to fight multiple wildfires, the state's governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday, as tens of thousands of firefighters were struggling to control the flames.

Newsom declared a state of emergency due to "unprecedented" high winds which are causing the blazes to spread. Some 180,000 people have been ordered to evacuate from the Sonoma County in California's northeast.

"It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders," he said in a statement.

The Kincade fire, which started on Wednesday night and is threatening the Sonoma wine region, was only 10% contained on Sunday, according to the officials. In the south of the state, another major blaze, dubbed Tick Fire, also prompted evacuations in recent days. Several smaller fires have also been reported.

  • A house near a vineyard burns in California

    California wildfires threaten towns across the state

    Fire in wine country

    A home goes up in flames near the town of Geyserville, California in the wine country some 75 miles (120 km) north of San Francisco. Around 2,000 people were ordered to evacuate the area after a brush fire was sparked Wednesday night and was fanned by dry winds into an inferno.

  • A house on fire near Los Angeles

    California wildfires threaten towns across the state

    Santa Clarita inferno

    A home threatened as another fire broke out Thursday near Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles. Six homes have been destroyed so far and as many as 40,000 people have been ordered to evacuate. The fire is being driven by hot, dry "Santa Ana" winds.

  • A plane drops fire retardant onto a blaze in northern California

    California wildfires threaten towns across the state

    Aerial attack

    An aircraft drops fire retardant on the "Kincade" wildfire in Sonoma County, California. Fire officials said Thursday evening that the blaze was only 5% contained. About 500 firefighters on the ground battled blustery, dry winds.

  • A car drives by a wildfire in southern California

    California wildfires threaten towns across the state

    Roll up your windows

    The Sierra Highway was still open as the so-called Tick Fire raged across an estimated 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) in areas north of Los Angeles.

  • A darkened house near a wildfire in California

    California wildfires threaten towns across the state

    Left in the dark

    Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power as California's Pacific Gas and Electric Co. cut power as a preventative measure. There were reports that the Kincade fire began near a high-voltage transmission tower.

  • A plume of smoke rises above a highway in California

    California wildfires threaten towns across the state

    Short break in the wind expected

    Both fires are being driven by hot and dry winds. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said a short break in the wind is expected for northern California on Friday, but warned they could pick up again over the weekend. At one point, firefighters in Sonoma County reportedly faced wind gusts topping 70 mph (110 kph).


Millions without power

The cause of the fires was not immediately known, but Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) power company said one of their high-voltage transmission lines malfunctioned minutes before the Kincade fire started and in the same area.

PG&E started cutting power on Thursday to reduce further risks. By Sunday, some 2.3 million California residents were left without electricity.

Weather experts predicted powerful gusts of winds on Sunday, reaching 80 mph (129 kph) on hillsides. The high winds are expected to lose intensity by Monday, but might pick up the pace again as early as Tuesday night.

Watch video 02:08

California wildfires rage near LA and in wine country

dj/aw (AP, AFP)

