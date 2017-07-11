California: Deadly stabbing at San Jose church

Two people died in a stabbing at a church in California on Sunday, San Jose officials said. Several more people are receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The mayor of San Jose tweeted that police had arrested a suspect. However, he later deleted the tweet, saying that police would be releasing a statement shortly.

Police said no services were being conducted at the time of the stabbing, but that homeless individuals had been brought to the church so that they could seek refuge from the cold.

Police added that there has been "no confirmation of an arrest" and that "this is a very active."

"We can confirm we have multiple stabbing victims; some with life-threatening injuries," San Jose police said.

Local media station KTVU-TV reported that a 22-year-old man was apprehended in the stabbing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as developments happen

