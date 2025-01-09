California: Biden urges Congress to help in fighting fires

01/09/2025 January 9, 2025 Wildfires rage across Los Angeles

Firefighters are struggling to contain at least five large-scale wildfires in the Los Angeles area of US' most populous state of California, with five people so far reported to have died in the blazes.

The fires extend from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena. One blaze, dubbed the Sunset Fire, has been raging since Wednesday near the world-famous film hub of Hollywood.

Evacuation orders have been issued to some 130,000 people and nearly 108 square kilometers (42 square miles) have been burnt out, local fire authorities say.

The fires have been described as the worst in the history of Los Angeles.

Movie stars and celebrities have been among those to lose their homes to the flames.

Climate experts say a number of factors, including near-hurricane-force winds and drought, have combined to create favorable conditions for the blazes.

They say such events are becoming ever more common as human fossil-fuel usage causes the Earth's atmosphere to heat.

