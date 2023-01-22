California: Alleged gunman dies amid police standoff

Police teams swarmed a vehicle they believed was tied to the shooter who killed 10 people at a dance venue in Monterey Park, near Los Angeles. The man inside the vehicle has died, according to reports.

A man inside a vehicle who engaged police in an hours-long standoff earlier Sunday, and who is thought to have been linked to the shooting at Monterey Park that killed ten people, has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, The Los Angeles Times reported on Monday.

Police officials are yet to confirm whether the man inside the vehicle was the suspect gunman they were looking for, as Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna only told reporters during a news briefing on Sunday that a 'tactical' police operation was underway.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department described the suspect as being an Asian male. Police said they knew the name of suspect as well, but revealing it could complicate their efforts to apprehend him.

The manhunt came after the gunman opened fire at a dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Year celebrations in the predominantly Asian community of Monterey Park.

The celebrations were the start of the two-day Lunar New Year festival, which is one of the largest in southern California. Festivies for the next day were canceled.

How the search for suspect gunman unfolded

On Sunday, police about 20 miles (34 kilometers) away in Torrance, California, were using armored vehicles to surround a white cargo van that may have been connected to the shooting suspect, officials said.

Officers smashed a window and entered the van at around 1 p.m. local time (2100 GMT) and aerial footage showed what appeared to be the body of man slumped in the driver's seat.

Several police vehicles left the scene after that, but there was no confirmation on whether there was a body inside.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that a "tactical incident" was underway before police forced their entry into the van. Luna said the man resembling the suspect had been in Torrance and police believed there was a person inside the vehicle.

"We don't know their condition," he said. "Could it be our suspect? Possibly."

What do we know about the shooting?

The shooting took place at a dance venue in Monterey Park, a suburb of Los Angeles, California, after 10 p.m. (0600 Saturday GMT) near the site of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration that had been attended by thousands of people.

Luna told reporters that 10 people were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said five of the dead were women and five men.

But the ordeal was not yet over, since the gunman escaped. About 30 minutes after the shooting, a man with a gun entered the Lai Lai Ballroom, which is around 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from the site of the Monterey Park shooting.

Authorities said they believe the two events are connected, but have not offered any explanation yet.

Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population, lies around 11 kilometers (7 miles) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia said in a tweet, "Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred."

The tragedy marked the fifth mass killing in the United States this year, according to The Associated Press/USA Today database on mass killings in the US.

rm, nm/dj (Reuters, AP)