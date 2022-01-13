 Cafe offers coffee and investment advice to cryptocommunity | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 02.02.2022

Business

Cafe offers coffee and investment advice to cryptocommunity

Customers at a local eatery in Thailand are getting tips on how to trade in digital currency along with their coffee orders.

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Bitcoin's carbon footprint, South Africa and Europe's energy transitions 13.01.2022

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele delivers a press conference at a hotel in San Salvador, on February 28, 2021. - Salvadorans went to the polls Sunday to elect new lawmakers and mayors in a vote that could see President Nayib Bukele's backers secure an absolute majority in parliament. (Photo by STANLEY ESTRADA / AFP)

El Salvador plans to build Bitcoin city at the base of a volcano 24.11.2021

Zwei Münzen der Kryptowährung Bitcoin mit zwei Würfeln | Verwendung weltweit

Indian PM Modi warns cryptocurrency could 'spoil' youths 19.11.2021

DW Business - Africa 24.09.2021

AeromÃ©xico Airlines plane seen at Cancun International Airport. On Wednesday, December 08, 2021, in Cancun International Airport, Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto)

Mexico's controversial, costly airport ready for inauguration 02.02.2022

24.07.2018, China, Dalian: Stahlarbeiter in Schutzkleidung arbeiten vor einem angestochenen Hochofen in dem staatlichen Unternehmen «Dongbei Special Steel». Im globalen Stahlstreit hat China eine Anti-Dumping-Untersuchung gegen Einfuhren aus EU-Ländern und anderer Staaten eingeleitet. Foto: Liu Debin/SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany cuts steel industry emissions 02.02.2022

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - America 01.02.2022

210816 -- KAMPALA, Aug. 16, 2021 -- Students attend an airing lesson in Kampala, Uganda, on Aug. 16, 2021. Uganda on Monday resumed airing lessons on radio for upper primary and secondary school levels as schools in the country remain closed. Photo by /Xinhua UGANDA-KAMPALA-COVID-19-AIRING LESSONS-RESUMPTION NicholasxKajoba PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

China under the spotlight for its 'loan diplomacy' in Uganda 01.02.2022

December 12, 2021, San Salvador, El Salvador: Protestors hold placards against the Bitcoin law during the protest..Demonstrators took to the streets to protest the government of Nayib Bukele and his policies. Recently the United States Biden administration accused the Salvadoran government officials of corruption and a secret truce with organized crime such as MS-13 and Barrio 18 to lower homicide records. (Credit Image: © Camilo Freedman/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

IMF urges El Salvador to drop Bitcoin as legal tender 26.01.2022

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged El Salvador to abandon Bitcoin, saying the cryptocurrency could pose risks to national financial stability, consumer protection and the ability to receive loans.

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 3/16/21 Bitcoin pulls back to below $55,000 as India considers ban on cryptocurrency.

Why is the Indian government cracking down on cryptocurrency? 16.12.2021

Fearing financial instability, the Indian government is in talks over a bill that could see a ban on private cryptocurrencies while creating a framework to bring in an official digital currency by its central bank.

A bitcoin symbol is presented on an LED screen during the closing ceremony of a congress for cryptocurrency investors in Santa Maria Mizata, El Salvador, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele announced during the rock concert-like atmosphere that his government will build an oceanside Bitcoin City at the base of a volcano. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

El Salvador's president pushes ahead with cryptoplan 13.12.2021

After making Bitcoin legal tender in his country, Nayib Bukele aims to use a $1 billion bond sale to turn the fortunes of the economically depressed nation around. Stakes are high for the iconic leader and El Salvador.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo/File Photo

India: PM Modi's Twitter hacked with link to Bitcoin scam 12.12.2021

Narendra Modi's personal Twitter account was targeted by hackers who tweeted a link promising a Bitcoin giveaway. This comes as the government seeks to regulate cryptocurrency in the country.