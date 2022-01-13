Cafe offers coffee and investment advice to cryptocommunity

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Customers at a local eatery in Thailand are getting tips on how to trade in digital currency along with their coffee orders.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged El Salvador to abandon Bitcoin, saying the cryptocurrency could pose risks to national financial stability, consumer protection and the ability to receive loans.
Fearing financial instability, the Indian government is in talks over a bill that could see a ban on private cryptocurrencies while creating a framework to bring in an official digital currency by its central bank.
After making Bitcoin legal tender in his country, Nayib Bukele aims to use a $1 billion bond sale to turn the fortunes of the economically depressed nation around. Stakes are high for the iconic leader and El Salvador.
Narendra Modi's personal Twitter account was targeted by hackers who tweeted a link promising a Bitcoin giveaway. This comes as the government seeks to regulate cryptocurrency in the country.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version