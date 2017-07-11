ByteDance announces IPO for TikTok Global

TikTok Global, a new company to be launched to allow the popular Chinese video sharing app to continue operations in the US, plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO), TikTok parent company ByteDance announced in a statement shared Monday.

It said the move is intended to enhance corporate governance and transparency.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced he had approved a deal between TikTok and US companies Oracle and Walmart that would resolve data security concerns on the part of the US and secure the popular app's future in the country.

More to follow...