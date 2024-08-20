  1. Skip to content
TravelIreland

By Train Along the East Coast of Ireland

August 20, 2024

Spectacular cliffs and traces of the Vikings can be found along Ireland’s most beautiful train route. It leads from Rosslare in the southeast via the capital, Dublin, to the Howth Peninsula.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jAZJ
Dokumentation " Mit dem Zug entlang der irischen Ostküste "
Image: SWR

In times gone by, the region has been inhabited by Vikings, Normans and the English.

Dokumentation " Mit dem Zug entlang der irischen Ostküste "
Image: SWR

The scenery in the east of the Emerald Isle is picturesque: long beaches and solitary mountains. This was where the Vikings once landed. The Normans also left their mark. The region is also marked by its centuries-old history with England.

The old Irish monastery ruins and the old cemetery in Glendalough
Glendalough: the old Irish monastery ruins and the old cemeteryImage: SWR

In addition to the magnificent castles of the former colonial rulers, the ruins of an early Christian monastery and a prehistoric dolmen tomb bear witness to the diverse cultural influences here. 

Farmer Fiona stands in the greenhouse between raised beds of nettles.
In the hinterland of Wexford, Fiona and her husband grow nettles and make high-quality products from this plant. Image: SWR

The camera team meets people who embody the modern nation while continuing to follow in the footsteps of their ancestors. A detour leads to the fertile hinterland of County Wexford and magical places in the Wicklow Mountains, before heading into the hustle and bustle of the city of Dublin.

Six Irish musicians sit in the Cobblestone Pub in Dublin and make music
In Dublin, Irish folk music is played live every evening in The Cobblestone Pub. Image: SWR

There’s the opportunity for some rest and relaxation in the natural paradise near Howth, where a large colony of grey seals make their home. 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 11.09.2024 – 01:15 UTC
WED 11.09.2024 – 04:15 UTC
THU 12.09.2024 – 09:15 UTC
THU 12.09.2024 – 16:15 UTC
THU 12.09.2024 – 21:15 UTC
FRI 13.09.2024 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 14.09.2024 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 15.09.2024 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

