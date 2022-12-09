By no means 'ad acta' — Latin sayings in everday German
Latin words and phrases are still commonplace in the German language today, from "summa summarum" to "status quo."
Carpe diem
Carpe Diem, seize the day (or literally "pluck the day") is a common aphorism expressing an attitude towards life, an exhortation to not put things off. It's taken from the Roman poet Horace.
In vino veritas
A favorite phrase of winemakers, "In vino veritas" means "In wine, there is truth." It refers to the fact that alcohol can loosen the tongue and make people say what they really think. Many other languages also have sayings about wine (or other alcoholic beverages) and revealing the truth.
Summa summarum
Bottom line, in total, all in all: Summa summarum literally means "sum of sums." The term is often used in connection with costs.
Ad absurdum
If you take something "ad absurdum" (to absurdity), you're demonstrating its ridiculousness or senselessness.
Nolens volens
Whether unwillingly or willingly: That's the meaning of nolens volens, similar to "willy-nilly." But these fairground visitors find themselves upside down on the roller coaster willingly, and not nolens volens.
Expressis verbis
Saying something "expressis verbis" makes it explict or unambiguous. The statement is utterly clear — like this expression of love in the photo.
Status quo
Status quo means the current state or situation. For example, the division of Germany into West and East was the status quo for decades. The Berlin Wall was a symbol of this division, and the Cold War, for more than 28 years. After reunification, most of the wall was torn down, and little of it now remains.