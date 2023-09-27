Butterfly Blueprints - A Wealth of Scientific Secrets

Butterflies and moths. Gracefully, they flutter through the spring and summer skies. Their choreographies and dazzling colors are among the animal kingdom’s most amazing.

But their beauty is not the only thing they have to offer.

Through the lenses of powerful microscopes, scientists are discovering unexpected secrets as they study butterflies and moths. These secrets can be applied to make our world more sustainable. This film is a journey into the nano dimensions of butterflies, from high-tech labs around the world to the deepest forests and lavender fields of extraordinary butterfly species.

Take the Morpho butterflies, for example. By studying this genus‘ iridescent blue wing, scientists have gained new insights into both color and light. Chunlei Guo, who is trying to replicate butterfly structures, has developed a material that can absorb all colors of the spectrum - a discovery that could revolutionize the renewable energy field.

He's also taking advantage of the wings' amazing hydrophobic properties to create an unsinkable metal that could be useful for building floating cities as sea levels continue to rise.

The blue Morpho; the industrious silkmoth; the amazing and transparent Greta Oto; the resilient Heliconius; the enigmatic Monarch; the delicate white cabbage butterfly. From their wings to their antennae, these creatures are inspiring discoveries in a range of different fields, from energy efficiency to medicine, surgery and the detection of toxins to protect human lives from chemical or gas attacks.

Researchers, biologists and geneticists share their exciting experiments, while experts explain some of the butterflies' incredible behaviors and abilities. These experts include Serge Berthier, a physicist and biomimicry expert and Jessica Ware, an entomologist at the American Museum of Natural History.

Butterflies and moths show us what’s possible in the smallest of bodies. But they also warn us about what's at stake if we don't protect these endlessly versatile animals.

