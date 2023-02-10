  1. Skip to content
MigrationMauritania

Business as Usual - From Slave Trading to Smuggling

1 hour ago

In the footsteps of the traffickers in Mauretania who profit from poverty. They organize crossings to take west Africans to Europe.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MtrU

Are they helping these people on a dangerous journey or are they the heirs of the slave traders of the 16th century, at the time of the transatlantic slave trade?

In the 16th century, slave trade decimated much of West Africa, causing long-lasting devastation and disruption. 21st century migration out of Africa seems to be following a similar path. At the center of both are the people who benefit financially - slave catchers of old and fixers nowadays. 

Thumbnail für die Doku
Image: Arte France/STEPS

Abdourahmane is a Mauritanian fixer. He takes us to the inside of his business as he organizes a boat to take group of youth across the Atlantic to Europe. The boat will be navigated by his namesake, Abdourahmane, who is an experienced captain. He is aware of the risks to his own life on a small boat that will cross the ocean.

 

Thumbnail für die Doku
Image: Arte France/STEPS


The film draws parallels, highlighting similarities and differences and asking the questions: Why is this taking place today? Are the experiences and results the same? On the one hand is the involuntary migration of slaves in shackles being forced to Western countries. Today, voluntary migration to Western countries leads to exploitation as cheap labor.


Still, despite the dangers, warnings, authorities, and the reality of not being welcomed with open arms, many migrants spend a fortune and risk their lives to get to Europe by irregular means, crossing the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea.


Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

THU 09.03.2023 – 01:15 UTC
THU 09.03.2023 – 04:15 UTC
THU 09.03.2023 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 10.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 11.03.2023 – 19:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

SUN 12.03.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 12.03.2023 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 09.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

 

 

