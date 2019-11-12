 Bushfires blanket Sydney in smoke ahead of heat surge | News | DW | 19.11.2019

News

Bushfires blanket Sydney in smoke ahead of heat surge

Officials advised Sydney residents to stay indoors as parts of Australia's most populous city were covered in smoke from nearby bushfires. Firefighters warned that more hot and windy days were on the way.

Sydney Smog Waldbrände (Reuters/AAP/N. Bennet)

Air pollution in Sydney reached "hazardous" levels on Tuesday, as the Gospers Mountain Fire was skirting the city's northwest. With smoke hanging over the city, medical officials urged the residents to avoid going outside.

"For most people, smoke causes mild symptoms like sore eyes, nose and throat. However, people with conditions like asthma, emphysema and angina are more likely to be sensitive to the health effects of smoke," said Richard Broom, director of Environmental Health from the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), where Sydney is located.

At least six people have lost their lives and hundreds of homes have been destroyed since the start of the so-called fire season in September. While bushfires are common in Australia, the fire season has been starting earlier and fires have been growing more destructive in recent years — a development many experts link with climate change.

More wind, more heat

Authorities estimate over 110 wildfires are burning in eastern Australia. The states of Queensland and NSW declared a state of emergency, with firefighters and emergency services unable to cope with the scale of the problem. Dozens of blazes remain uncontained.

Watch video 01:39

Australia fires out of control

"More than 1,300 firefighters are working on these fires, undertaking backburning operations and strengthening containment lines ahead of forecast hot, dry and windy weather," NSW Rural Fire Service said in a statement.

Officials expect the temperatures to soar to about 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The wind is also expected to pick up in the coming days, making the conditions even more difficult for the firefighters.

Last week, NSW fire commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said that fires will likely continue to burn "for many, many weeks" unless there is a surprise rainfall. However, weather experts see little chance of rain with summer looming in Australia.

  • A kangaroo stands in a charred forest.

    Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures

    Wildfire meets wildlife

    A kangaroo stands in a charred forest. Some national parks have been threatened by the bushfires sweeping through eastern Australia. Wildlife authorities report that over 350 koalas burned to death in recent weeks as key habitat went up in flames.

  • A fire truck is seen near a bushfire in Nana Glen

    Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures

    Tough day at work

    Around 3,000 firefighters have been deployed to fight the blaze, with 13 workers injured so far. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services warned that "conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing. The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path."

  • A fire bombing helicopter works to contain a bushfire

    Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures

    Deadly drought

    A helicopter drops fire retardant on forest flames. Australia is suffering through drought that has brought high temperatures and dry winds. If rain doesn't come soon, authorities warn the fires could burn for weeks to come. Three people have died and over 120 civilians have been injured.

  • Bushfires turn the sky orange in Port Macquarie.

    Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures

    Hotter and faster than ever before

    Bushfires turn the sky orange in Port Macquarie. 150 fires were burning in New South Wales and Queensland on Wednesday. It is "uncharted territory" for fire authorities, who have never battled this many fires simultaneously.

  • A ferry navigates smoke-filled Sydney

    Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures

    'Catastrophic fire danger'

    A ferry navigates smoke-filled Sydney. Authorities issued a "catastrophic fire danger" alert for Australia's most populous city and the surrounding area.

  • A kookaburra perches on a branch in a fire-ravaged forest.

    Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures

    Unprecedented damage

    A kookaburra perches on a branch in a fire-ravaged forest. The blazes have destroyed over 11,000 square kilometers (6,800 square miles) of Australian woodlands.

    Author: Kristie Pladson


dj/dr (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

