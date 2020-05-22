 Bushfires and COVID-19: A tough year for Australia′s tourism industry | DW Travel | DW | 22.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Travel

Bushfires and COVID-19: A tough year for Australia's tourism industry

Australia's crisis management is showing effect, and the curve has been flattened — for now. Regional travel bans are slowly being lifted — a step welcomed by hotels and tour operators. But not everyone will benefit.

People snorkeling at the Great Barrier Reef, Australia (Ocean Free Cairns)

1. Dream destination Australia: COVID-19 brought all tourism to a halt

Luxurious rooms with a private porch that make you want to have breakfast in the sun: providing bed and breakfast, 'The Laurels' is located between green meadows in the Kangaroo Valley, a two-hour drive south of Sydney. But the beds remain empty. First of all, the fires struck, then the coronavirus. "My husband and I have to live off our savings. I really don't know how those in the accommodation business are surviving," says Lindy Pitt, the owner of the guesthouse.

How COVID-19 disrupts tourism

Australia reached its coronavirus climax at the end of March, recording nearly 500 new cases per day. New restrictions were implemented on an almost daily basis. On March 25, Australia closed its borders, and just four days later the whole country went into lockdown with people only permitted to leave their homes for essential reasons.

Non-compliance carried a hefty fine of up to $1,500 (approximately 900 euros/US $ 982). In other words, international and regional tourism was simply impossible. What implications did that have for hotels, travel agents and tour operators? 

A sightseeing boat passes the Opera House and Harbor Bridge, Sydney, Australia (SeaLink Travel Group)

When will the harbor cruise take passengers again to see Sydney Harbor Bridge and the Opera House?

No more sightseeing tours through Sydney harbor

"We started to see the effects of COVID-19 in late January when group travel from China was banned”, says Phil Boyle, Marketing Manager of the SeaLink Travel Group. The company runs several boat tour operators, including Captain Cook Cruises in Sydney. "We have been forced to suspend all tourism products. A skeleton team continues to operate our essential ferry services to keep commuters in Sydney moving," Boyle explained.

It's hard to predict how much longer the situation will remain like this. But there's a small silver lining – Australia's quick response to the crisis has paid off. Since the beginning of May, the number of new infections has been going down, the curve remains flat. Most states are reporting no or only very few new cases.

Back to normality: Australia's three-step plan

On May 8, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison presented a three-step plan to reopen the country by the end of July. The first stage of this plan was to allow restaurants and cafés to open again with a limit of 10 guests at a time. Regional tourism was also high on the agenda, but international borders were to remain closed for the foreseeable future. Each Australian state was able to enact these measures according to their individual circumstances.

Surfers at Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carrett)

Sydney's Bondi Beach reopened, but only for exercise such as surfing, swimming and running

New South Wales and its capital Sydney in particular were hit hardest by the coronavirus. Australia's most populous state, at the time of writing, had over 3000 cases of infection (of around 7000 Australia wide) and a total of 46 deaths. Therefore, New South Wales' Premier Gladys Berejiklian was cautious not to relax restrictions too soon. She did however announce that regional tourism would resume soon enough – a silver lining also for the Kangaroo Valley in New South Wales. In January bushfires ripped through the region. "The fire was probably the scariest thing we've ever experienced," says Lindy Pitt, owner of the bed and breakfast 'The Laurels'. "Physically we weren’t affected by the fire, but we lost a great deal of money."

Green meadows and hills – aerial view of the Kangaroo Valley in Australia (picture-alliance/M.Evans Picture Library)

Kangaroo Valley in the Southern Highlands is a popular tourist destination

The region barely had time to recover from the fires before COVID-19 hit. Lifting some of the travel restrictions would be a first step in the right direction. Like many other hotels and guesthouses 'The Laurels' largely relies on wedding celebrations in the area. "We are hoping that the government will increase the numbers allowed at functions," Pitt says. Due to the current maximum number of 10 guests only rule, many weddings have been postponed.

Regional tourism is not enough

Since May 15, Queenslanders have been allowed to take day trips again. It's a step forward, but not everyone in the tourism industry is benefiting. Queensland's main tourist attractions like the Great Barrier Reef, the Whitsunday Islands and Fraser Island are especially popular among international travelers – who won't be coming back for a while. "We rely heavily on international travel with the European market being a major market for us," says Taryn Agius, owner of 'Ocean Free', a tour operator offering boat tours to the Great Barrier Reef from Cairns. For Agius, regional travel is a step back towards normality, but 'Ocean Free' and other reef operators won't benefit. "For us it wouldn’t be financially viable with the present restriction on people numbers," she says. Currently, only 10 people are allowed to gather in public in Queensland, keeping a minimum distance of 1.5 meters.

As long as restrictions are in place and international borders remain closed, it won't get any easier for Australia's tourism industry. But there is a small glimmer of hope: Australia and New Zealand have agreed to – at some point in the future – form a 'trans-Tasman' travel bubble, allowing free travel between the two nations.

People snorkeling at the Great Barrier Reef, Australia (Ocean Free Cairns)

Currently only Australians can experience the Great Barrier Reef

DW recommends

Will EU's summer travel rebound from coronavirus pandemic?

Politicians and tour operators are doing their utmost to save the tourism industry in the EU. Countries such as Croatia are pushing for rapid reopening — because without tourism they are facing economic collapse. (20.05.2020)  

The coronavirus crisis has hit tourism in Malaysia hard

2020 was to be the big year for Malaysia's tourism sector. Hotels and airlines were expecting millions of guests. What came was a virus. And with it, the worst crisis Malaysia's tourism industry has ever faced. (11.05.2020)  

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

The COVID-19 epidemic poses a threat to the everyday life of people worldwide. Travelers are particularly affected, as are people working in tourism. Here are the latest developments. (22.05.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Holiday video: Action in Australia  

Meet a Local: A tour of Brisbane, Australia  

Related content

Turkey's ailing economy faces more headwind amid COVID-19 pandemic 22.05.2020

Turkey's economy was in trouble before the coronavirus outbreak and its economic fallout hit the country. The Turkish lira has tumbled against the dollar and central bank interventions aren't helping much.

Berlin Fernsehturm

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism 22.05.2020

The COVID-19 epidemic poses a threat to the everyday life of people worldwide. Travelers are particularly affected, as are people working in tourism. Here are the latest developments.

Brasilien | Coronavirus

Coronavirus latest: Brazil death toll crosses 20,000 22.05.2020

Meanwhile, researchers at Britain's Oxford University say they are recruiting 10,000 more volunteers for an advanced clinical trial of their experimental coronavirus vaccine. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement
DW World Heritage App 360 | Starttafel ENG (DW/E. Yorck von Wartenburg)

Play the DW 360° app and explore German World Heritage sites

Bamberg's old town center, Aachen Cathedral and the Bauhaus in Dessau – all are UNESCO World Heritage sites. With our new "DW World Heritage 360" app you can explore them in a completely new way.  

04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team.  

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your travel video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in.  