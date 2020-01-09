Bushfire evacuations urged as Australia braces for 'dangerous' conditions

Exhausted residents and firefighters are readying for fresh fire-fueling winds and hardly any rain along Australia's southeast continental rim, spanning the states of New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.

The forecast comes as the federal Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) revealed on Thursday that 2019 was the warmest and driest year since consistent recording began a century ago.

Bushfire smoke has altered Sydney's iconic skyline

Fire season 'getting more severe'

During 2019, Australia's annual mean temperature had been 1.52 °C (2.74 °F) above average and its "nationally average" rainfall was 278 mm (11 inches), 40% below the long-term average, said BoM, adding that its annual fire season was "getting longer" and "more severe."

"We are not looking at a short sharp end to the event — it looks like something that we will have to persist with for some time," said Karl Braganza, BoM's head of climate monitoring, while ruling out sizeable rainfalls.

BoM's report traces the turn to the so-called Indian Ocean Dipole and rare stratospheric warming over the South Pole that had pushed "our weather systems northward."

'Dangerous' conditions ahead

Victoria state's Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp warned that a new weather front, forecast by BoM as likely to pack winds up to 80 kph (50 mph), would make Friday a "dangerous and dynamic day."

"If you can get out, you should get out," Crisp urged residents across rural areas, where already bushfires have left thousands homeless since Christmas.

Victoria was "just at the beginning of what will be a really, really challenging summer," stressed premier Daniel Andrews, referring to southern hemispheric seasons.

At Mallacoota, where over New Year's hundreds escaped by naval evacuation, Mark Tregellas,a stay-put local, told Reuters by telephone that electrical supply was only "slowly" being reestablished.

"Everyone is reliant on generators, and fuel for those is very limited, he said, adding: "People have now run out of petrol so most in town are now riding on bicycles."

'Shoulder-to-shoulder,' says NSW's Berejiklian

In New South Wales state (NSW, with Sydney its capital) emergency officials warned of an "extreme fire danger" expected in its mountain areas on Friday

Already, 1870 homes have been destroyed across NSW since the disaster's onset in September.

NSW's state government on Thursday announced an additional $A 1.2 billion ($US 680 million, €740 million) to rebuild infrastructure and communities.

"We are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with those who have been impacted by the devastating fires," said NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Critics say the government isn't doing enough to curb bushfires and climate change

PM Morrison gets backlash — again

Federal Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has pledged A$2 billion (US$1.37 million) for a new National Bushfire Recovery Agency, was on Thursday again on the rhetorical defensive.

Visiting South Australia state's scorched Kangaroo Island, Morrison exclaimed: "Thankfully, we've had no loss of life." The statement appeared to overlook last Friday's deaths of a veteran safari guide and his son (a 43-year-old surgeon) as they battled blazes on the island.

"Yes, two, that's quite right. I was thinking about firefighters really," said Morrison, before expressing his "sincere condolences" for the 27 lives lost during the lingering disaster.

Long an advocate of Australia's coal exports, Morrison has faced critics who point to the sector as a climate change driver and his seeming medial detachment over massive wildlife and livestock deaths.

University of Sydney ecologists estimate that one billion mammals, birds and reptiles have perished — excluding a presumed toll among frogs, insects and invertebrates as well.

Pope: 'Powerful fires'

In Rome, Catholicism's Pope Francis urged congregants to pray for Australians in "these powerful fires" in a disaster seen by many as a harbinger for other countries facing climate disruption.

"I'm close to the Australian people," said Francis.

Bushfires ravage Australia Widespread devastation Massive bushfires have devastated Australia as the blazes continue to rage across the country. Since the start of one of the worst fire seasons on record, more than 1,800 homes have been burned, tens of thousands of people evacuated, and at least 25 killed. Here, a photographer reacts to seeing the burnt-out remains of a relative's home in Quaama, New South Wales.

Bushfires ravage Australia Battling the blazes Firefighters protect homes around Charmhaven, New South Wales, on December 30. Wildfires burning across four Australian states that day destroyed hundreds of properties and caused multiple fatalities. A volunteer firefighter was killed and three others were injured after strong winds pushed a fire truck over.

Bushfires ravage Australia Red skies A person stands in protective gear as nearby bushfires turn the sky red in Mallacoota, Victoria. Thousands of people in the coastal region were told to evacuate over the New Year period, while the Country Fire Authority later issued an ominous warning to residents still in the area that it was "too late to leave." Some 4,000 people spent New Year's Eve on the beach to avoid the flames.

Bushfires ravage Australia Bright efforts An air tanker drops fire retardant over the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, northwest of Sydney, Australia on November 15, 2019. The Gospers Mountain fire originated in the Wollemi National Park, and came close to merging with other major fires in the area. The first tore apart the Blue Mountains, a popular tourist area, burning more than 64,000 hectares (158,147 acres) of land.

Bushfires ravage Australia Quick escape A burnt bicycle lies on the ground in front of a house destroyed by bushfires on the outskirts of the town of Bargo, near Sydney, on December 21, 2019. The town was hit with a catastrophic fire danger warning as fires turned several nearby homes to ashes. The New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a state of emergency that same week.

Bushfires ravage Australia Animals caught in the flames A kangaroo that survived the bushfire in Wollemi National Park in Sydney grazes for food in November 2019. The fires have not only sparked concern over human well-being, but have also created worries over the survival of endangered and vulnerable animals. The fires have devastated local wildlife, and a third of the koalas in the most fire-hit region are estimated to have been killed.

Bushfires ravage Australia Economic toll The Insurance Council of Australia said on January 7 that the bushfires have caused at least US$485 million (€435 million) in damage and that number was likely to rise. Separately, authorities warned of looters in towns where people have evacuated and scammers taking advantage of fundraisers for relief efforts.

Bushfires ravage Australia Area the size of South Korea razed As of early January, more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres), or an area the size of South Korea, have been devastated in weeks of bushfires. More than 170 fires continue to burn in Victoria state and New South Wales.

Bushfires ravage Australia Smoke across oceans Smoke from Australia drifted across the Pacific and reached South America, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on January 7. On January 2, the EU Copernicus program recorded the highest concentrations of atmospheric carbon monoxide in the world over the "clean" South Pacific Ocean stemming from the fires in Australia.



