Bus crash in Bulgaria leaves at least 45 people dead

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Several children are thought to be among those killed in a bus accident and fire south of Bulgarian capital Sofia. The cause of the incident was not initially disclosed.
Early exit polls showed Bulgarian President Rumen Radev ahead of his rival, academic Anstas Gerdzhikov, in the decisive runoff round of the presidential vote.
The US embassy said it was "deeply concerned" that Bulgaria's reelected president said Crimea was "currently Russian." In a statement, the embassy said the EU and NATO "have all been clear" that "Crimea is Ukraine."
We Continue the Change, a new party founded few weeks ago by two Harvard graduates, is set for a surprise win in Bulgaria's third general election in a year.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version