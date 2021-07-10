 Bus crash in Bulgaria leaves at least 45 people dead | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 23.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Bus crash in Bulgaria leaves at least 45 people dead

Watch video 03:42

More in the Media Center

A pedestrian walks past election posters near a mosque under renovation, in the town of Kyustendil, Bulgaria, Saturday, April 3, 2021. After months of nationwide anti-government protests over corruption, stalled reforms and a stagnating economy in the EU's poorest member state, Bulgarians are gearing up for a parliamentary election in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Corruption in the spotlight as Bulgaria heads to the polls 10.07.2021

Bulgarian election: Polls show no clear majority 11.07.2021

Young people call for change ahead of Bulgaria elections 31.03.2021

Skiing in Bulgaria despite the pandemic 11.02.2021

More from DW News

Natalia Abrahao is lifted up by her fiancé Mark Ogertsehnig as they greet one another at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Pandemic travel restrictions have made their recent meetings difficult and infrequent. The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the airline and tourism industries decimated by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Top stories in 90 seconds 23.11.2021

19.11.2021 Jens Spahn (CDU), geschäftsführender Bundesminister für Gesundheit, gibt eine Pressekonferenz zur Corona-Pandemie.

German Health Minister Spahn: Get vaccinated or get COVID 23.11.2021

A handout photo posted on the International Olympic Committee website on November 21, 2021 shows IOC President Thomas Bach holding a video call with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, as international pressure mounted for information about her wellbeing. (Photo by Greg MARTIN / OIS/IOC / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / IOC / INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE / GREG MARTIN - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Chinese tennis star tells IOC she is 'safe and well' 22.11.2021

April 27, 2021, Phnom Penh, Cambodia: Factory workers wait in a line to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a Red Zone in Phnom Penh..Phnom Penh remains in lockdown as Cambodia takes drastic measures to reduce the spread of its worst COVID-19 outbreak to date. The lockdown has forced many out of work, including factory workers and market vendors, leaving the citiesâ poorest residents struggling or unable to afford basic necessities. (Credit Image: © Andy Ball/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire

Vaccines against COVID-19 enjoy high acceptance in Asia 22.11.2021

Read also

A view shows the site where at least 45 people were killed when a bus with North Macedonian plates caught fire on a highway, near the village of Bosnek, in Bulgaria, November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Bulgaria: Bus crash leaves dozens dead 23.11.2021

Several children are thought to be among those killed in a bus accident and fire south of Bulgarian capital Sofia. The cause of the incident was not initially disclosed.

Rumen Radev, Präsident von Bulgarien, spricht zu Journalisten, nachdem er seine Stimme abgegeben hat. In Bulgarien hat am Sonntagmorgen eine Stichwahl um die Präsidentschaft begonnen. Dabei tritt Amtsinhaber Radew gegen Anastas Gerdschikow, Rektor der Universität Sofia, an. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Bulgaria exit polls: President Radev set for election victory 21.11.2021

Early exit polls showed Bulgarian President Rumen Radev ahead of his rival, academic Anstas Gerdzhikov, in the decisive runoff round of the presidential vote.

Incumbent Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, poses for photo as he arrives at Bulgarian National TV for pre-election debate n Sofia, Thursday, Nov.18, 2021. Voters will go to the polls in Bulgaria for the forth time in seven months this weekend to elect a new president in a runoff presidential elections. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)

US 'deeply concerned' over Bulgarian president's Crimea remarks 22.11.2021

The US embassy said it was "deeply concerned" that Bulgaria's reelected president said Crimea was "currently Russian." In a statement, the embassy said the EU and NATO "have all been clear" that "Crimea is Ukraine."

Kiril Petkov, left, and Asen Vasilev, co-leaders of the We Continue the Change party, celebrate their victory in the parliamentary elections in Sofia, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. The newly founded anti-corruption party is leading in Bulgaria's parliamentary election Sunday, a parallel ballot count showed. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)

Bulgaria: Anti-graft party set to win election 15.11.2021

We Continue the Change, a new party founded few weeks ago by two Harvard graduates, is set for a surprise win in Bulgaria's third general election in a year.