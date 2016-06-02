Burundi's timid steps for a break with the past

As recently as his electoral campaign, the new president was publicly siding with his late predecessor on the subject of COVID-19. Pierre Nkurunziza failed to treat the pandemic seriously, maintaining that Burundians needed to take no measures, since they were "protected by God." While the official cause of Nkurunziza's sudden demise in June was a heart attack, he is widely believed to have died of the new coronavirus.

President Evariste Ndayishimiye's announcement that COVID-19 was ''the worst enemy of Burundi,'' came as a surprise to many. In its wake, on Monday Burundi launched a campaign of mass screening and promised to fight the spread of the disease. With a population of 11 million, Burundi has reported 191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including one death, but real numbers are believed to be much higher.

Judging by the influx to newly installed testing sites, Burundians seem to be relieved by this change of heart. Mediator Nahimana and her husband were among the first to be tested. "My husband has been showing symptoms of coronavirus for the past four or five days. I have a sore throat. That's why we both came in for testing. Massive screening is beneficial for both symptomatic and asymptomatic people to find out about their health and how to protect themselves and others," she said.

The new government executed a 180 degrees turnaround in the fight against the pandemic

Women to the fore

The screening program indicates that Ndayishimiye is taking the threat of the disease more seriously. But not only that. "I think this could be a first sign that this president could still surprise us and that he will be able to take decisions that will not blindly follow in his predecessor's steps," Onesphore Sematumba, an analyst for the International Crisis Group, told DW.

The new president announced his conspicuous break with Nkurunziza on the subject of COVID-19 during the swearing-in of his new government. He took the opportunity to show some assertiveness and reaffirm his will to fight ineptitude and corruption. "He told his cabinet ministers 'I chose you for your capacities. But there are many Burundians who can do your job and if you are not up to it, I will soon let you go.' At least in the president's discourse you can feel a will to move on towards a new Burundi," said analyst Sematumba.

The public took particular note of the nomination of human rights defender Immelde Sabushimike to the post of minister for Solidarity, Social Affairs, and Human Rights. It is the first time that a personfrom the minority Batwa ethnic group has been appointed to such a high level office in the whole of the Great Lakes Region. "People I talked to in Burundi also saw the appointment of five women to the 15 member cabinet as a good sign. This is a constitutional obligation. But we know there are other countries in the area, like the Democratic Republic of Congo, with similar constitutional obligation, which they do not meet," Sematumba said.

Burundi's political crisis Burundi ahead of the 2018 referendum On May 17, 2018, Burundians overwhelmingly voted for constitutional changes that could potentially see President Pierre Nkurunziza stay in office until 2034. The opposition claimed the vote was marred by intimidation and fraud. In 2015, protests erupted as Nkurunziza announced that he would run for a controversial third term. According to UN reports, at least 1,200 people died during the unrest.

Burundi's political crisis Another term for Nkurunziza? In April 2015, President Nkurunziza only had a few months left in office. Burundian law stipulates that a president should only serve for two terms, meaning that Nkurunziza would have had to step down. The president, however, announced that he would stand for another election.

Burundi's political crisis Violence ahead of the 2015 election In response, the streets of Bujumbura erupted in protest. In May 2015, the demonstrations had developed into a full-blown political crisis. A military coup attempt was quickly quashed. At the same time police and security forces cracked down on protesters and in return, government opponents attacked security officials. Reports of brutality and torture in police custody emerged.

Burundi's political crisis Controversial presidential election On July 21, 2015 Burundians went to the polls. A few days later, Pierre Nkurunziza was declared the winner. The results were to be expected, as the opposition had boycotted the vote. Opposition leader, Agathon Rwasa at first refused to accept the results. To the disappointment of other government critics, he called for a unity government a short while later.

Burundi's political crisis Government critics under threat In the following months, death threats and assassination attempts against opposition members, critics, but also government officials occured recurrently. Nkurunziza’s security chief, Adolphe Nshimirimana and human rights activist Pierre-Claver Mbonimpa (pictured above) are amongst the most prominent cases. Mbonimpa survived after being shot at least four times but lost his son and son-in-law.

Burundi's political crisis Escalation in December 2015 On December 11, 2015, government opponents attacked four military bases in Bujumbura. A day later, army troops descended on oppositional strongholds in the capital. Residents reported dozens of deaths. Altogether over 100 people are said to have died during the clashes. As a response the African Union offered to send peacekeeping troops to the country, but Nkurunziza refused any intervention.

Burundi's political crisis Fleeing the crisis We can’t ignore such a crisis of such dimension, Adama Dieng, the UN’s special advisor for the prevention of genocide declared in late 2015. Humanitarian crisis was at its peak at the time. To date, nearly 400,000 Burundian refugees still live outside the country.

Burundi's political crisis Talks fail In January 2016, the African Union attempted to mediate in talks between the government and the opposition. Yet the conference in Arusha in neighboring Tanzania was repeatedly postponed. When the talks began in May, a major opposition coalition, CNARED, was excluded and the talks were regarded as a sham from the start.

Burundi's political crisis A fragile peace As time passed life returned to normal in the streets of Bujumbura, yet under the surface, political grievances remained the same. In September 2016, UN investigators reported evidence of grave human rights violations including torture and killings through state actors. The investigators also warned about the rising ethnic tension.

Burundi's political crisis Constitutional reforms In the meantime, Nkurunziza‘s government planned constitutional reforms. In August 2016, a government commission proposed changes to the constitution that would scrap presidential term limits. Nkurunziza himself hinted that he was considering a fourth term in office in 2020.

Burundi's political crisis Militia terrorize the population At the start of 2017, the political situation remained tense. Militia belonging to the Imbonerakure youth wing continued to spread fear amongst the people. Despite international pressure and sanctions from the European Union, Nkurunziza’s stance remained unchanged.

Burundi's political crisis A case for the ICC? In November 2017, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague opened an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in Burundi. The prosecution accused the government of launching a widespread and systematic attack against civilians. A month earlier, Burundi was the first country in Africa to withdraw from the ICC and the Rome Statute.

Burundi's political crisis Massacre before the referendum On May 11, 2018 unknown gunmen attacked residents in the province of Cibitoke. At least 26 people died. The government accused 'terrorists' from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo for the attack. The deadly incident occurred just days ahead of the constitutional referendum on May 17 that could potentially allow Nkurunziza to stay in office until 2034. Author: Jan Philipp Wilhelm



Hard-liners in charge

Burundi's political opposition sees no signs of change at all. Quite the opposite, they say, pointing out that the new government is dominated by hard-liners from the Nkurunziza regime. "Unfortunately this is a missed opportunity," Pancrace Cimpaye, European coordinator of the Movement for Solidarity and Democracy (MSD), told DW.

Pointing to the preponderance of generals holding senior cabinet posts, Aimé Magera, spokesperson for the National Council of Liberty (CNL) said: "This is a military power grab. They want to impose themselves by force. It's going back to the 1980s, when the country was ruled by a military junta."

The appointment of general Gervais Ndirakobuca, head of the feared national intelligence services, to the interior ministry, was not only critcized by Burundi's opposition. Ndirakobuca, whose nickname "Ndakugarika" translates to "I will hang you dead and stiff" in the Kirundi language, was sanctioned in 2015 by the US and the European Union for "silencing those opposed" to Nkurunziza's third term bid. The move sparked protests which left at least 1,200 dead and forced 400,000 to flee the country. US sanctions also apply to the new prime minister and general Alain Guillaume Bunyoni, one of the late Nkurunziza's key allies.

How much authority does the President Ndayishimiye really have?

Tightrope act

Analyst Sematumba shares the Burundian opposition's qualms and sees these appointments as "bad signs". "You have to add the newly appointed foreign minister Albert Shingiro to this group. Burundi's former representative to the United Nations was a stalwart of the Nkurunziza regime, who wholeheartedly defended the late president's defiant foreign policy," Sematumba said. It raises the question whether the president, whom the analyst calls the "least dangerous of the generals", can deliver on his promise to normalize relations with the international community. Donors cut off funding when Nkurunziza shut down the UN human rights office and withdrew Burundi's membership in the International Criminal Court, exacerbating an already deep economic crisis.

Burundi's 10th President will serve a seven year term under new laws passed after a controversial referendum in 2018. Asked what may lay in store for the country in the coming years, analyst Sematumba says that "it is early days yet". Change will depend above all on the extent of the authority of Ndayishimiye in the presidential system. But, at the same time, he will have to carefully manage the interests of the old elite. "Let's see if he can make something new out of something old," the analyst concluded.

Georges Ibrahim Tounkara and Antéditeste Niragira contributed to this article.