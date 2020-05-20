Burundians in two minds about Nkurunziza's legacy

Although he was due to step down at the end of his third term at the end of August, President Pierre Nkurunziza was widely expected to remain politically influential behind the scenes. His sudden death at 55, plunged the country's leadership into some disarray. The Constitutional Court ruled on Friday that the late president's elected successor, Evariste Ndayishimiye, was to be sworn in quickly.

The constitution calls for the speaker of the national assembly to step in if the president dies, but the court deemed this "not necessary" since a replacement had already been elected.

Was this a first sign that the old elite is trying to cling to power? There is some truth in that, said Onesphore Sematumba, an analyst for the International Crisis Group.

But the court's decision was politically motivated. "They acted to prevent a transition led by the president of the parliament, who was a rival of Evariste Ndayishimiye during the party's internal discussions over Nkurunziza's succession," he told DW, calling it a "sage" decision to avoid strife.

Read more: Burundians vote despite coronavirus outbreak

Violence broke out after Nkurunziza's reelection in 2015

Third term disaster

Burundi has plenty of problems as it is. Three-quarters out of a population of ten million live in poverty, according to the World Bank. Life expectancy is around 57 years. The World Happiness Report 2018 ranked it as the globe's least-happy nation. That was in the middle of Nkurunziza's third mandate, deemed unconstitutional by his opponents and critics.

The former Hutu rebel's decision to hold onto power by all means and run for a third term in 2015 had dire consequences. Burundians took to the streets to protest and were met with brutal repression. The violence left at least 1,200 dead. Some 400,000 people fled the country. More than 10,000 were imprisoned and 3,000 disappeared. The media was muzzled.

"It was the end of free speech, political opponents were forced into exile, the country went into political isolation," said analyst Sematumba. "Burundi was in confinement before COVID-19."

Aline Ndenzako, the niece of the country's independence hero Prince Louis Rwagasore, described Nkurunziza' legacy in harsh terms. "He left Burundi in a pitiful state: an economically drained country, closed in on itself, where fear reigns supreme," she told DW. "He made terror, demagogy and corruption his mode of governance."

Burundi's political crisis Burundi ahead of the 2018 referendum On May 17, 2018, Burundians overwhelmingly voted for constitutional changes that could potentially see President Pierre Nkurunziza stay in office until 2034. The opposition claimed the vote was marred by intimidation and fraud. In 2015, protests erupted as Nkurunziza announced that he would run for a controversial third term. According to UN reports, at least 1,200 people died during the unrest.

Burundi's political crisis Another term for Nkurunziza? In April 2015, President Nkurunziza only had a few months left in office. Burundian law stipulates that a president should only serve for two terms, meaning that Nkurunziza would have had to step down. The president, however, announced that he would stand for another election.

Burundi's political crisis Violence ahead of the 2015 election In response, the streets of Bujumbura erupted in protest. In May 2015, the demonstrations had developed into a full-blown political crisis. A military coup attempt was quickly quashed. At the same time police and security forces cracked down on protesters and in return, government opponents attacked security officials. Reports of brutality and torture in police custody emerged.

Burundi's political crisis Controversial presidential election On July 21, 2015 Burundians went to the polls. A few days later, Pierre Nkurunziza was declared the winner. The results were to be expected, as the opposition had boycotted the vote. Opposition leader, Agathon Rwasa at first refused to accept the results. To the disappointment of other government critics, he called for a unity government a short while later.

Burundi's political crisis Government critics under threat In the following months, death threats and assassination attempts against opposition members, critics, but also government officials occured recurrently. Nkurunziza’s security chief, Adolphe Nshimirimana and human rights activist Pierre-Claver Mbonimpa (pictured above) are amongst the most prominent cases. Mbonimpa survived after being shot at least four times but lost his son and son-in-law.

Burundi's political crisis Escalation in December 2015 On December 11, 2015, government opponents attacked four military bases in Bujumbura. A day later, army troops descended on oppositional strongholds in the capital. Residents reported dozens of deaths. Altogether over 100 people are said to have died during the clashes. As a response the African Union offered to send peacekeeping troops to the country, but Nkurunziza refused any intervention.

Burundi's political crisis Fleeing the crisis We can’t ignore such a crisis of such dimension, Adama Dieng, the UN’s special advisor for the prevention of genocide declared in late 2015. Humanitarian crisis was at its peak at the time. To date, nearly 400,000 Burundian refugees still live outside the country.

Burundi's political crisis Talks fail In January 2016, the African Union attempted to mediate in talks between the government and the opposition. Yet the conference in Arusha in neighboring Tanzania was repeatedly postponed. When the talks began in May, a major opposition coalition, CNARED, was excluded and the talks were regarded as a sham from the start.

Burundi's political crisis A fragile peace As time passed life returned to normal in the streets of Bujumbura, yet under the surface, political grievances remained the same. In September 2016, UN investigators reported evidence of grave human rights violations including torture and killings through state actors. The investigators also warned about the rising ethnic tension.

Burundi's political crisis Constitutional reforms In the meantime, Nkurunziza‘s government planned constitutional reforms. In August 2016, a government commission proposed changes to the constitution that would scrap presidential term limits. Nkurunziza himself hinted that he was considering a fourth term in office in 2020.

Burundi's political crisis Militia terrorize the population At the start of 2017, the political situation remained tense. Militia belonging to the Imbonerakure youth wing continued to spread fear amongst the people. Despite international pressure and sanctions from the European Union, Nkurunziza’s stance remained unchanged.

Burundi's political crisis A case for the ICC? In November 2017, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague opened an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in Burundi. The prosecution accused the government of launching a widespread and systematic attack against civilians. A month earlier, Burundi was the first country in Africa to withdraw from the ICC and the Rome Statute.

Burundi's political crisis Massacre before the referendum On May 11, 2018 unknown gunmen attacked residents in the province of Cibitoke. At least 26 people died. The government accused 'terrorists' from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo for the attack. The deadly incident occurred just days ahead of the constitutional referendum on May 17 that could potentially allow Nkurunziza to stay in office until 2034. Author: Jan Philipp Wilhelm



A more nuanced view

Journalist Moses Havyarimana pointed out that most of the criticism comes from Burundians outside the country. In Burundi itself, people have another perspective on Nkurunziza's.

"Despite some shortcomings of his tenure in the 15 years, if you see the current situation, whereby a president dies and the country remains stable, with no violence, no bloodshed, this means a lot about his legacy," Havyarimana told DW.

"Here in Burundi people say that President Nkurunziza brought democracy to the country, because [2020] was going to be the first time for a Burundi president to peacefully and democratically hand over power to another president. That never happened in Burundi since its independence in 1962."

Analyst Sematumba concured: "During his first two mandates he toed the line of the Arusha Accords," of 2000, which brought to end a brutal civil war and sought to establish the foundation for a lasting peace between the country's Hutu majority and the Tutsi minority.

"In this period we saw civil society assume an important role in the country. Many independent radio stations emerged due to press freedom. This was also when Nkurunziza introduced numerous important reforms like free access to health care for pregnant women and children under five or seven years of age," Sematumba said.

As early as 2011 there were unjustified arrests of journalists in Burundi

International pariah

Western donor countries and international organizations started to get worried about Nkurunziza's dictatorial tendencies as early as his second mandate. In 2014, amid rising discontent, jogging was banned in the country, to prevent group exercise to be used as a cover for political meetings. Following the violence after the president's third run for a mandate, the United Nations ordered an investigation into accusations of human right crimes by the regime.

The European Union and the USA stopped direct aid. As more than half of the country's budget was dependent on donors, the economic crisis was further exacerbated. But journalist Havyarimana sees a silver lining. "A country that can't find its own budget can't be considered as independent," he said, adding that, today, Burundi finances up to 90% of its own budget.

President elect Evariste Ndayishimiye seems less sanguine. He has made it clear that he will seek to normalize relations with the international community. Since relations had improved markedly with Russia and China, and, Rwanda aside, were never an issue with the East African Community (EAC), the country's future leader can only have meant the West. Thus, his foremost hope is to have sanctions lifted and aid and investments resumed, to help relaunch the faltering economy.

President elect Evariste Ndayishimiye will have to juggle fears and expectations

Tightrope act

Complying with the demands of the West will require some juggling on his part, said Onesphore Sematumba. He doesn't doubt the general's good will, but "let's not be naive," he said.Nkurunziza might be gone "but the system he built up in the last five years stands firm."

The ruling CNDD-FDD party came out of last May's elections with renewed strength. The same generals remain in power, the party's youth organization Imbonerakure, accused of many violent crimes against critics and opponents, has not been disbanded.

"To implement political and diplomatic reforms, Ndayishimiye will have to negotiate his margin of maneuver within the boundaries that are in place," Sematumba said. At the same time, he must take care not to scare anyone in the CNDD-FDD system. While Ndayishimiye is a very different man from his predecessor, seen as affable and much more open, "I probably do not need to remind anyone that he is a product of the system himself," the analyst warned.