 Burundi seeks new direction 1 year after president′s death | Africa | DW | 17.06.2021

Africa

As President Evariste Ndayishimiye marks one year in office, Burundi is trying to move out of regional isolation. But human rights abuses and a repressive regime are still a cause for concern.

Portait of Burundian president Evariste Ndayishimiye

Ndayishimiye took over from former President Pierre Nkurunziza in June 2020

In Bujumbura, Burundi's economic capital, one quickly finds citizens willing to praise President Evariste Ndayishimiye's first year of a seven-year presidential term. He took over from ally and strongman leader Pierre Nkurunziza in mid-2020, after winning almost 70% of the vote in a national election.

"We have produced a lot of maize this year. We won't finish our stocks!" said one maize seller.

"Before, money from taxes collected at the district level was not entirely reaching the district administration," said a farmer from Bujumbura's wider region. "Now it is reaching the public treasury."

Graft is a talking point for another farmer at the market. "One of the main achievements is the eradication of corruption at the level of the district administration. Before, you had to pay bribes for services, but now you get services without problems. We're thankful," she said.

When Nkurunziza died unexpectedly last June after what the government said was a heart attack, Burundi's courts accelerated Ndayishimiye's ascent to power. Some observers had been worried, as senior leadership positions were still filled by Nkurunziza allies facing international sanctions over human rights abuses.

But since then there have certainly been departures from the former president's governing style, despite the ruling National Council for the Defense of Democracy-Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) remaining in power.

In the past year, Ndayishimiye has designated COVID-19 as Burundi's "worst enemy" and implemented measures to slow the spread of the virus, after Nkurunziza had largely failed to take the pandemic seriously. Ndayishimiye also made clear he would fight corruption and ineptitude in government, and surprised many by including five women in his cabinet.

Evariste Ndayishimiye signs a book of condolences for late President Pierre Nkurunziza in 2020

Ndayishimiye (center) took over as president shortly after the death of Pierre Nkurunziza (photo) in June 2020

Broadly, the direction of Ndishimiye's polices have been praised. But for civil society leader Faustin Ndikumana of PARCEM (Speech and Actions for the Revival of Consciousness and the Evolution of Mentalities), implementation of the goals — economic recovery and good governance — lacks strategy.

"Even if you say that you have the 10-year National Development Plan, it's not enough. If you have a plan without strategies prepared at the level of ministries, there are still problems. It's the same case for the policy on corruption. There is no strategy on fighting it," Ndikumana told DW.

But perhaps Ndayishimiye biggest challenge is rebuilding Burundi's links with its East African neighbors. 

An important, small cog in East Africa's stability 

When Ndayishimiye took power after Nkurunziza's sudden death, Burundi had become isolated. Relations with northern neighbor Rwanda were particularly tense, because Nkurunziza's government had blamed President Paul Kagame's government for instigating an attempted coup to overthrow Nkurunziza in 2015, when Burundi's leader decided to remain in power longer than his mandated two-term limit.

Map of Burundi

Burundi occupies a strategic region between East and Central Africa

Landlocked between the largely ungovernable eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and regional power player Tanzania, Burundi may lack size and clout in the region. But its neighbors need it to be stable, said regional specialist and political analyst Frederick Golooba-Mutebi.

"Almost with every episode of political instability, this usually spreads over into neighboring countries. Burundi generates a lot of refugees that tend to form armed groups to fight whoever is in power in Burundi. So in many ways they do drag their neighbors into their internal issues," he told DW.

Watch video 01:42

Tanzania repatriates Burundian refugees

For Golooba-Mutebi, Burundi's strategic importance lies in its "ability to export destabilization to its neighbors."

Initially, Ndayishimiye seemed to maintain his predecessor's foreign policy to Rwanda. But the isolation from the East African Community (EAC) and the world began to take its toll, with aid programs drying up and Burundi's economy suffering.

"It seems over time that Ndayishimiye realized that was a losing strategy. Rwanda has always wanted to have good relations with Burundi, because in a way this guarantees Rwanda's own stability in the long term," said Golooba-Mutebi.

Ndayishimiye attended the EAC summit earlier this year, something Nkurunziza had not done since 2015, and made overtures on state visits to Kenya in May. Burundian refugees hosted by Tanzania and Rwanda, many of whom fled after the fallout from the attempted coup in 2015, have steadily returned. Diplomatic meetings between Rwandan and Burundian officials have resumed, with the aim of thawing relations between the two nations.

Nzeyimana Consolate (center) arrives carrying her baby at the Nyabitara Transit site, among other Burundian refugees on October 3, 2019 in Ruyigi, Burundi

Many Burundians have sought refuge in Tanzania, though efforts are underway to repatriate them

"Rwanda doesn't mind much who is in power in Burundi. What matters is the nature of that relationship. We shouldn't forget that before 2015, Rwanda and Burundi were quite close," said Golooba-Mutebi.

Burundi's relationship with Congo and Tanzania is more complicated. In recent years, Tanzania has been either "a proactive supporter of the government in power, or as a mediator," said Golooba-Mutebi. Meanwhile, in the West, the unstable "DRC is influential in so far as it provides a vacuum from which other forces can destabilize the region as a whole," he added.

Infographic showing political rights and freedoms in several African countries

Free speech, opposition politics still under threat

But human rights remain a problem in Burundi. While the government has lifted some restrictions imposed on the media and civil society, Human Rights Watch has nonetheless described the regime as "repressive." It said enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and arbitrary arrests have continued, with alleged abusers only prosecuted in a few cases. 

The government also has not done much to distance itself from Nkurunziza's shadow, at least in spirit. On the anniversary of his death, Nkurunziza was honored by the title of Supreme Guide of Patriotism in Burundi. For human rights activist Juliette Nijembere, this is an insult to the Burundian people.

"I am angry to see my Burundian brothers and sisters honoring a tyrant by elevating him to the rank of supreme guide of Burundi. It is a mockery of all of us Burundians and a disrespect for human rights," she told DW.

Marguerite Barankitse, founder of Shalom House, an NGO known for working with orphans and young victims of conflict, has lived in exile since 2015 and believes human rights violations are still a concern.

"The men in power are under sanctions from the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity. So the situation has not improved at all, the system continues to kidnap people, continues to impoverish the population, continues to traffic people," she told DW.

Wendy Bashi and Apollinaire Niyirora contributed to this article.

  • A soldier runs towards a crowd

    Burundi's political crisis

    Burundi ahead of the 2018 referendum

    On May 17, 2018, Burundians overwhelmingly voted for constitutional changes that could potentially see President Pierre Nkurunziza stay in office until 2034. The opposition claimed the vote was marred by intimidation and fraud. In 2015, protests erupted as Nkurunziza announced that he would run for a controversial third term. According to UN reports, at least 1,200 people died during the unrest.

  • President Pierre Nkurunziza (Getty Images/AFP/F.Guillot)

    Burundi's political crisis

    Another term for Nkurunziza?

    In April 2015, President Nkurunziza only had a few months left in office. Burundian law stipulates that a president should only serve for two terms, meaning that Nkurunziza would have had to step down. The president, however, announced that he would stand for another election.

  • Protesters run away from police amid a cloud of smoke (Reuters/T. Mukoya)

    Burundi's political crisis

    Violence ahead of the 2015 election

    In response, the streets of Bujumbura erupted in protest. In May 2015, the demonstrations had developed into a full-blown political crisis. A military coup attempt was quickly quashed. At the same time police and security forces cracked down on protesters and in return, government opponents attacked security officials. Reports of brutality and torture in police custody emerged.

  • A blackboard shows the tallying of results (DW/K. Tiassou)

    Burundi's political crisis

    Controversial presidential election

    On July 21, 2015 Burundians went to the polls. A few days later, Pierre Nkurunziza was declared the winner. The results were to be expected, as the opposition had boycotted the vote. Opposition leader, Agathon Rwasa at first refused to accept the results. To the disappointment of other government critics, he called for a unity government a short while later.

  • Pierre-Claver Mbonimpa in hospital (DW/D. Kiramvu)

    Burundi's political crisis

    Government critics under threat

    In the following months, death threats and assassination attempts against opposition members, critics, but also government officials occured recurrently. Nkurunziza’s security chief, Adolphe Nshimirimana and human rights activist Pierre-Claver Mbonimpa (pictured above) are amongst the most prominent cases. Mbonimpa survived after being shot at least four times but lost his son and son-in-law.

  • A policeman looks over to a crowd of people (Reuters/J.P. Aime Harerimana)

    Burundi's political crisis

    Escalation in December 2015

    On December 11, 2015, government opponents attacked four military bases in Bujumbura. A day later, army troops descended on oppositional strongholds in the capital. Residents reported dozens of deaths. Altogether over 100 people are said to have died during the clashes. As a response the African Union offered to send peacekeeping troops to the country, but Nkurunziza refused any intervention.

  • Burundische refugees seen at Bugarama Camp in DRC (DW/M. El Dorado)

    Burundi's political crisis

    Fleeing the crisis

    We can’t ignore such a crisis of such dimension, Adama Dieng, the UN’s special advisor for the prevention of genocide declared in late 2015. Humanitarian crisis was at its peak at the time. To date, nearly 400,000 Burundian refugees still live outside the country.

  • Peace talks in Tanzania (DW/C. Ngereza)

    Burundi's political crisis

    Talks fail

    In January 2016, the African Union attempted to mediate in talks between the government and the opposition. Yet the conference in Arusha in neighboring Tanzania was repeatedly postponed. When the talks began in May, a major opposition coalition, CNARED, was excluded and the talks were regarded as a sham from the start.

  • Armed guards on the streets of Bujumbura (Getty Images/AFP)

    Burundi's political crisis

    A fragile peace

    As time passed life returned to normal in the streets of Bujumbura, yet under the surface, political grievances remained the same. In September 2016, UN investigators reported evidence of grave human rights violations including torture and killings through state actors. The investigators also warned about the rising ethnic tension.

  • Nkurunziza inspects soldiers (DW/A. Niragira )

    Burundi's political crisis

    Constitutional reforms

    In the meantime, Nkurunziza‘s government planned constitutional reforms. In August 2016, a government commission proposed changes to the constitution that would scrap presidential term limits. Nkurunziza himself hinted that he was considering a fourth term in office in 2020.

  • Imbonerakure militia seen amidst a crowd of smoke (Getty Images/AFP/C. de Souza)

    Burundi's political crisis

    Militia terrorize the population

    At the start of 2017, the political situation remained tense. Militia belonging to the Imbonerakure youth wing continued to spread fear amongst the people. Despite international pressure and sanctions from the European Union, Nkurunziza’s stance remained unchanged.

  • Security forces detain a man (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Delay)

    Burundi's political crisis

    A case for the ICC?

    In November 2017, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague opened an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in Burundi. The prosecution accused the government of launching a widespread and systematic attack against civilians. A month earlier, Burundi was the first country in Africa to withdraw from the ICC and the Rome Statute.

  • Security forces in Cibitoke (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Burundi's political crisis

    Massacre before the referendum

    On May 11, 2018 unknown gunmen attacked residents in the province of Cibitoke. At least 26 people died. The government accused 'terrorists' from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo for the attack. The deadly incident occurred just days ahead of the constitutional referendum on May 17 that could potentially allow Nkurunziza to stay in office until 2034.

    Author: Jan Philipp Wilhelm


