Burundi: President Pierre Nkurunziza dies at age 55

"The Government of the Republic of Burundi announces with great sadness the unexpected death of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, President of the Republic of Burundi... following cardiac arrest on June 8, 2020," the government said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Change of presidents was already pending

Nkurunziza's death comes just weeks before he was due to step down following Evariste Ndayishimiye's electoral victory last month — in a vote the sitting president did not contest.

Nkurunziza assumed power on August 26, 2005 and was reelected in 2010 with more than 91% of the vote, albeit with the opposition boycotting that election.

He won a controversial third term in 2015 that led to conflict and hundreds of deaths in Burundi as supporters and opponents argued over whether he was entitled to seek a third term.

In 2018, he said he would not seek a fourth term in May's election.

Nkurunziza was also in power when Burundi became the first country in the world to withdraw from the International Criminal Court having previously been a ratified member.

Burundi's government has declared a week of mourning.

