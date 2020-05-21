 Burundi: President Pierre Nkurunziza dies at age 55 | News | DW | 09.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Burundi: President Pierre Nkurunziza dies at age 55

Burundi's government announced the "unexpected death" of the president, saying that he had died following cardiac arrest. Nkurunziza had been president of the smaller neighbor to the DRC, Uganda and Tanzania since 2005.

Burundi’s incumbent president Pierre Nkurunziza raises his fist as he reacts to supporters during the last campaign rally of the candidate of the ruling party the National Council for the Defense of Democracy - Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD), in Bujumbura, on May 16, 2020, ahead of Burundi's presidential and general elections scheduled for May 20, 2020. (AFP)

"The Government of the Republic of Burundi announces with great sadness the unexpected death of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, President of the Republic of Burundi... following cardiac arrest on June 8, 2020," the government said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Change of presidents was already pending

Nkurunziza's death comes just weeks before he was due to step down following Evariste Ndayishimiye's electoral victory last month — in a vote the sitting president did not contest.

Read more:  Burundi: Tough presidency awaits Evariste Ndayishimiye

Nkurunziza assumed power on August 26, 2005 and was reelected in 2010 with more than 91% of the vote, albeit with the opposition boycotting that election.

He won a controversial third term in 2015 that led to conflict and hundreds of deaths in Burundi as supporters and opponents argued over whether he was entitled to seek a third term. 

In 2018, he said he would not seek a fourth term in May's election.

Nkurunziza was also in power when Burundi became the first country in the world to withdraw from the International Criminal Court having previously been a ratified member. 

Read more:  Opinion: Burundi should be persuaded to cooperate with ICC investigators

Burundi's government has declared a week of mourning.

jsi/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

  • A soldier runs towards a crowd

    Burundi's political crisis

    Burundi ahead of the 2018 referendum

    On May 17, 2018, Burundians overwhelmingly voted for constitutional changes that could potentially see President Pierre Nkurunziza stay in office until 2034. The opposition claimed the vote was marred by intimidation and fraud. In 2015, protests erupted as Nkurunziza announced that he would run for a controversial third term. According to UN reports, at least 1,200 people died during the unrest.

  • President Pierre Nkurunziza (Getty Images/AFP/F.Guillot)

    Burundi's political crisis

    Another term for Nkurunziza?

    In April 2015, President Nkurunziza only had a few months left in office. Burundian law stipulates that a president should only serve for two terms, meaning that Nkurunziza would have had to step down. The president, however, announced that he would stand for another election.

  • Protesters run away from police amid a cloud of smoke (Reuters/T. Mukoya)

    Burundi's political crisis

    Violence ahead of the 2015 election

    In response, the streets of Bujumbura erupted in protest. In May 2015, the demonstrations had developed into a full-blown political crisis. A military coup attempt was quickly quashed. At the same time police and security forces cracked down on protesters and in return, government opponents attacked security officials. Reports of brutality and torture in police custody emerged.

  • A blackboard shows the tallying of results (DW/K. Tiassou)

    Burundi's political crisis

    Controversial presidential election

    On July 21, 2015 Burundians went to the polls. A few days later, Pierre Nkurunziza was declared the winner. The results were to be expected, as the opposition had boycotted the vote. Opposition leader, Agathon Rwasa at first refused to accept the results. To the disappointment of other government critics, he called for a unity government a short while later.

  • Pierre-Claver Mbonimpa in hospital (DW/D. Kiramvu)

    Burundi's political crisis

    Government critics under threat

    In the following months, death threats and assassination attempts against opposition members, critics, but also government officials occured recurrently. Nkurunziza’s security chief, Adolphe Nshimirimana and human rights activist Pierre-Claver Mbonimpa (pictured above) are amongst the most prominent cases. Mbonimpa survived after being shot at least four times but lost his son and son-in-law.

  • A policeman looks over to a crowd of people (Reuters/J.P. Aime Harerimana)

    Burundi's political crisis

    Escalation in December 2015

    On December 11, 2015, government opponents attacked four military bases in Bujumbura. A day later, army troops descended on oppositional strongholds in the capital. Residents reported dozens of deaths. Altogether over 100 people are said to have died during the clashes. As a response the African Union offered to send peacekeeping troops to the country, but Nkurunziza refused any intervention.

  • Burundische refugees seen at Bugarama Camp in DRC (DW/M. El Dorado)

    Burundi's political crisis

    Fleeing the crisis

    We can’t ignore such a crisis of such dimension, Adama Dieng, the UN’s special advisor for the prevention of genocide declared in late 2015. Humanitarian crisis was at its peak at the time. To date, nearly 400,000 Burundian refugees still live outside the country.

  • Peace talks in Tanzania (DW/C. Ngereza)

    Burundi's political crisis

    Talks fail

    In January 2016, the African Union attempted to mediate in talks between the government and the opposition. Yet the conference in Arusha in neighboring Tanzania was repeatedly postponed. When the talks began in May, a major opposition coalition, CNARED, was excluded and the talks were regarded as a sham from the start.

  • Armed guards on the streets of Bujumbura (Getty Images/AFP)

    Burundi's political crisis

    A fragile peace

    As time passed life returned to normal in the streets of Bujumbura, yet under the surface, political grievances remained the same. In September 2016, UN investigators reported evidence of grave human rights violations including torture and killings through state actors. The investigators also warned about the rising ethnic tension.

  • Nkurunziza inspects soldiers (DW/A. Niragira )

    Burundi's political crisis

    Constitutional reforms

    In the meantime, Nkurunziza‘s government planned constitutional reforms. In August 2016, a government commission proposed changes to the constitution that would scrap presidential term limits. Nkurunziza himself hinted that he was considering a fourth term in office in 2020.

  • Imbonerakure militia seen amidst a crowd of smoke (Getty Images/AFP/C. de Souza)

    Burundi's political crisis

    Militia terrorize the population

    At the start of 2017, the political situation remained tense. Militia belonging to the Imbonerakure youth wing continued to spread fear amongst the people. Despite international pressure and sanctions from the European Union, Nkurunziza’s stance remained unchanged.

  • Security forces detain a man (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Delay)

    Burundi's political crisis

    A case for the ICC?

    In November 2017, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague opened an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in Burundi. The prosecution accused the government of launching a widespread and systematic attack against civilians. A month earlier, Burundi was the first country in Africa to withdraw from the ICC and the Rome Statute.

  • Security forces in Cibitoke (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Burundi's political crisis

    Massacre before the referendum

    On May 11, 2018 unknown gunmen attacked residents in the province of Cibitoke. At least 26 people died. The government accused 'terrorists' from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo for the attack. The deadly incident occurred just days ahead of the constitutional referendum on May 17 that could potentially allow Nkurunziza to stay in office until 2034.

    Author: Jan Philipp Wilhelm


Related content

Burundi holds peaceful election despite fraud allegation 21.05.2020

Votes are being counted in the landmark election of a successor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, who has ruled the country for 15 years. The day passed peacefully; however, shortly after polls closed, the main opposition party accused authorities of vote-rigging. There were few independent observers on election day.

Coronavirus - Präsidentschaftswahl in Burundi

Burundians vote despite coronavirus outbreak 20.05.2020

Burundians have voted in a tense election to replace long-ruling President Pierre Nkurunziza amid a social media blackout. The elections proceeded despite an outbreak of coronavirus in the East African nation.

Coronavirus - Präsidentschaftswahl in Burundi

OHCRC: Burundi's elections aren't 'credible and free' 20.05.2020

As Burundi holds elections, the UN's human rights body says the country fails to meet conditions for free and credible polls. In a DW interview, Doudou Diene from OHCRC cites Burundi's history of human rights abuses.

Advertisement