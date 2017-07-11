Burundi: Ex-president gets prison term for killing another former president

Burundi's top court ordered former president Pierre Buyoya to life imprisonment on Tuesday, for the murder of another former president in 1993.

Buyoya was accused murdering Melchior Ndadaye, who had defeated Buyoya to become the central African country's first freely elected president.

The court also sentenced 19 others in relation to the case, three of whom were given 20 years in prison. Many of those convicted did not appear in court since they were abroad.

Those sentenced were also ordered to collectively pay a fine of 103 billion Burundian francs (€45 million $53 million).

Read more: UN 'extremely concerned' as Burundi's president appoints suspected rights abusers

Long civil war

After winning independence from Belgium in 1962, Burundi had growing tensions between the majority Hutu group and minority Tutsis.

Ndadaye was killed along with several of his cabinet ministers, in an ambush by Tutsi soldiers four months after he won election. A few low-ranking officials were arrested for the assassination in 1998.

The murders and following political turmoil led to a civil war that lasted until 2016. Around 300,000 people died in these ethnic clashes.

After a military coup, Buyoya, a Tutsi, ruled the nation between 1996 and 2003.

Ndadaye's FRODEBU was Burundi's largest political party at the time. His successor Cyprien Ntaryamira died in a plane crash in 1994 in Rwanda.

Burundi's political crisis Burundi ahead of the 2018 referendum On May 17, 2018, Burundians overwhelmingly voted for constitutional changes that could potentially see President Pierre Nkurunziza stay in office until 2034. The opposition claimed the vote was marred by intimidation and fraud. In 2015, protests erupted as Nkurunziza announced that he would run for a controversial third term. According to UN reports, at least 1,200 people died during the unrest.

Burundi's political crisis Another term for Nkurunziza? In April 2015, President Nkurunziza only had a few months left in office. Burundian law stipulates that a president should only serve for two terms, meaning that Nkurunziza would have had to step down. The president, however, announced that he would stand for another election.

Burundi's political crisis Violence ahead of the 2015 election In response, the streets of Bujumbura erupted in protest. In May 2015, the demonstrations had developed into a full-blown political crisis. A military coup attempt was quickly quashed. At the same time police and security forces cracked down on protesters and in return, government opponents attacked security officials. Reports of brutality and torture in police custody emerged.

Burundi's political crisis Controversial presidential election On July 21, 2015 Burundians went to the polls. A few days later, Pierre Nkurunziza was declared the winner. The results were to be expected, as the opposition had boycotted the vote. Opposition leader, Agathon Rwasa at first refused to accept the results. To the disappointment of other government critics, he called for a unity government a short while later.

Burundi's political crisis Government critics under threat In the following months, death threats and assassination attempts against opposition members, critics, but also government officials occured recurrently. Nkurunziza’s security chief, Adolphe Nshimirimana and human rights activist Pierre-Claver Mbonimpa (pictured above) are amongst the most prominent cases. Mbonimpa survived after being shot at least four times but lost his son and son-in-law.

Burundi's political crisis Escalation in December 2015 On December 11, 2015, government opponents attacked four military bases in Bujumbura. A day later, army troops descended on oppositional strongholds in the capital. Residents reported dozens of deaths. Altogether over 100 people are said to have died during the clashes. As a response the African Union offered to send peacekeeping troops to the country, but Nkurunziza refused any intervention.

Burundi's political crisis Fleeing the crisis We can’t ignore such a crisis of such dimension, Adama Dieng, the UN’s special advisor for the prevention of genocide declared in late 2015. Humanitarian crisis was at its peak at the time. To date, nearly 400,000 Burundian refugees still live outside the country.

Burundi's political crisis Talks fail In January 2016, the African Union attempted to mediate in talks between the government and the opposition. Yet the conference in Arusha in neighboring Tanzania was repeatedly postponed. When the talks began in May, a major opposition coalition, CNARED, was excluded and the talks were regarded as a sham from the start.

Burundi's political crisis A fragile peace As time passed life returned to normal in the streets of Bujumbura, yet under the surface, political grievances remained the same. In September 2016, UN investigators reported evidence of grave human rights violations including torture and killings through state actors. The investigators also warned about the rising ethnic tension.

Burundi's political crisis Constitutional reforms In the meantime, Nkurunziza‘s government planned constitutional reforms. In August 2016, a government commission proposed changes to the constitution that would scrap presidential term limits. Nkurunziza himself hinted that he was considering a fourth term in office in 2020.

Burundi's political crisis Militia terrorize the population At the start of 2017, the political situation remained tense. Militia belonging to the Imbonerakure youth wing continued to spread fear amongst the people. Despite international pressure and sanctions from the European Union, Nkurunziza’s stance remained unchanged.

Burundi's political crisis A case for the ICC? In November 2017, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague opened an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in Burundi. The prosecution accused the government of launching a widespread and systematic attack against civilians. A month earlier, Burundi was the first country in Africa to withdraw from the ICC and the Rome Statute.

Burundi's political crisis Massacre before the referendum On May 11, 2018 unknown gunmen attacked residents in the province of Cibitoke. At least 26 people died. The government accused 'terrorists' from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo for the attack. The deadly incident occurred just days ahead of the constitutional referendum on May 17 that could potentially allow Nkurunziza to stay in office until 2034. Author: Jan Philipp Wilhelm



'Another diversionary move'

Pierre Buyoya is currently positioned as the African Union's representative in Mali and Sahel.

The African Union is yet to comment on the sentence.

In November 2018, an international arrest warrant was issued against Buyoya. He said it was "another diversionary move aimed at burying painful, unresolved questions," referring to a political crisis in the nation following the 2015 elections.

He said that the officers who had killed Ndadaye had already been arrested.

tg/aw (AFP, Reuters)