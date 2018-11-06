Burning effigy of Grenfell Tower draws condemnation

Five men have been arrested over footage showing a cardboard effigy of Grenfell Tower burning as people jeer and make offensive comments. The video has been widely criticized as sickening and racist.
A video of a burning cardboard model of Grenfell Tower, the London apartment bloc that went up in flames last year killing 71 people, has caused an uproar and led to arrests.
The video, which went viral online, shows a group of people mocking the Grenfell Tower victims as an effigy of the low-income housing bloc, where many migrants lived, goes up in flames in a bonfire.
Metropolitan Police said five men turned themselves in late on Monday after authorities launched an investigation into the video. The men, aged between 19 and 55, were arrested for a public order offense.
Prime Minister Theresa May had called the video "utterly unacceptable." Housing Secretary James Brokenshire said it was "utterly disgusting and those responsible should be ashamed of their actions, which are beneath contempt."
London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the video "sickening" and urged social media companies to remove the content.
Grenfell United, an organization fighting for justice for the fire victims and families, called the video "disgusting."
"Not only is it extremely upsetting to survivors & people who lost family, it's hateful & offensive to everyone that has been affected by the tragic events of that night," the group said.
The video also drew allegations that it was racist because many of the Grenfell Tower victims were people of immigrant backgrounds and Muslim. Among the representations on the cardboard tower were women in burqas.
MEND, an anti-Islamophobia organization, said the "sickening Islamophobic" video amounted to a hate crime.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
A UN special rapporteur has found a link between Brexit and a rise in racism and intolerance. The growth of racist discourse has spread to mainstream political parties, the UN said. (11.05.2018)
Wuppertal said it will evacuate a high-rise block with similar cladding to that used on London's Grenfell Tower. Hundreds of buildings in the UK alone are suspected to have been fitted with the flammable material. (27.06.2017)
The ad showed an illegal immigrant in court bragging about killing cops and said that Democrats had "let him into the country." President Donald Trump's campaign sponsored the advert as part of the midterm campaign. (06.11.2018)
Anti-racism demonstrators in Hamburg called for safe migration routes and an end to right-wing extremism. The march comes after the eastern German town of Chemnitz experienced several anti-immigrant protests. (29.09.2018)
Officials identified 70 people who lost their lives during a fire in London in June this year. The 71st casualty was a stillborn baby. (16.11.2017)
A new study has found that the Ruhr Valley, once a pillar of integration, is witnessing a growth of intolerance. Researchers found a startling correlation between increased mistrust and the success of the far-right AfD. (15.03.2018)