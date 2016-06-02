Burkina Faso's AFCON semi-final qualification offers respite from coup

Jubilant crowds paraded through Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou, blowing into vuvuzelas after the Burkinabe Stallions edged out Tunisia in a one-nil victory on Saturday to advance to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Many see Burkina Faso's upset win against Tunisia as offering respite and lightening the mood in country that has just witnessed a military coup.

The country's president, Roch Marc Kabore, was ousted last week after a mutiny on military bases. The junta blamed President Kabore for failing to deal effectively with a violent Islamic insurgency.

Fans reportedly broke curfew order to celebrate the win that catapulted them into the semis

The only goal of the game was provided by Dango Ouattara before half time.

'Emotional win'

Stallions coach Kamou Malo told reporters that he was "very emotional" and would "dedicate this win to our people who are being tested by current events."

"The Burkinabe people will always stand up, just like the team. We put in the time today and we want to go all the way in this competition," Malo said.

"I am a novice. It's my first Africa Cup of Nations and I find myself in the semi-finals. And I am very happy, but this happiness I don't live it alone because this is a group.

Burkina Faso will face West African football giant Senegal in the first semi-final game on Wednesday, February 6.

The Stallions have never won the continental title but managed to reach the final in 2013.

Ahead of the match, the team received a phone call from the new military leader, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, who offered his support and "encouragement", coach Malo said.

Watch video 00:57 Damiba: 'The main priority remains security'

Fan support

Midfielder Adama Guira told AFP news agency that despite the situation in the country, people were following the team and had faith in the players.

"It lifts our spirits," AFP quoted Guira as saying.

Burkina Faso soccer fan Zacharie Bouda also believes that the Stallion's win will for allow for some "reconciliation" in his country.

In the capital, the party continued all night despite a midnight curfew imposed by the military junta.

"Tonight there's no curfew," said Burkinabe Stallions fan Arsene Kabore. "Even the soldiers are celebrating."

"After everything we've been through, football is allowing us to get back a little love of life," Kabore told AFP.

Watch video 02:14 How did Burkina Faso's new leader come to power?

Edited by: Kate Hairsine