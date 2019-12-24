Burkina Faso: Roadside bomb kills children on bus

More than a dozen civilians have died after a bus hit an improvised explosive device in northern Burkina Faso. Most of those who were killed were students who were reportedly on the way back from a school break.
At least 14 people died and four were seriously wounded on Saturday when a roadside bomb blew up a bus in northern Burkina Faso, the government said.
Many of those who died were children who were returning to school after the end-of-year break, security sources told news agency Agence France-Presse.
The government statement said that seven students were among the dead, but did not provide their ages.
"The government strongly condemns this cowardly and barbaric act which aims to damage people's morale," the statement said.
Extremists gaining ground
The bus hit the improvised explosive device in the province of Sourou, near the border with neighboring Mali, where militants linked to al-Qaida and the "Islamic State" groups have increased attacks.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but violence in Burkina Faso has spilled over from Mali, with extremists gaining ground in the country's north and east.
At least 500,000 people have been displaced by the violence and insecurity in Burkina Faso.
The incident follows an attack on December 24 when insurgents killed 35 mostly female civilians after attacking a military outpost in the province of Soum. The clashes also killed around 87 militants and local security forces.
rs/cmk (AFP, AP, Reuters)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
Gold mines in isolated areas of Africa’s Sahel region have become a welcome source of income for terrorists. Recent attacks in Burkina Faso show that security forces in the region are unable to gain the upper hand. (17.11.2019)
The African continent is seeing an increasing number of violent attacks on Christians. Church representatives are particularly at risk of being targeted ― as are imams. (13.06.2019)
The security situation in Africa's Sahel is deteriorating, with terrorism threatening both soldiers and civilians, according to Germany’s Defense Ministry. The UN's peacekeeping mission has thus far proven ineffective. (27.12.2019)
Burkina Faso has begun two days of mourning for 35 civilians, mostly women, killed by jihadists, reportedly on motorcycles. A fresh attack in the country's north reportedly left a dozen soldiers dead. (25.12.2019)