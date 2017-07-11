Burkina Faso President Kabore reportedly detained by soldiers

Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has been detained in the capital, Ouagadougou, by mutinying soldiers, Reuters news agency and France24 reported on Monday.

Reuters and France24 cited security sources and a West African diplomat in their reports. Government officials did not immediately respond.

The government in the West African nation sought to calm concerns about a potential military coup after heavy gunfire broke out at barracks in the capital a day prior. Shots were also heard near the president's private residence on Sunday evening.

There were conflicting reports on Kabore's whereabouts circulating in security and diplomatic circles on Monday, Reuters said.

Reports from the country are anyway difficult to verify owing to the poor quality of telephone connections and an outage of the mobile internet since Sunday.

In another development, hooded soldiers were seen outside the country's state TV on Monday by a journalist from the AFP news agency. It was unclear whether they were loyal to the government and protecting the site or from the side of the mutineers.

Widespread frustration

Kabore's government has been facing growing protests against its handling of a deadly Islamist insurgency in the country.

Kabore, who has been in power since 2015, was reelected in 2020 on the back of promises to make fighting the jihadis a top priority.

But he and his government have since faced accusations of inaction as civilians and soldiers continue to be killed by the militants, some of whom are linked to "Islamic State" and al-Qaida.

More than 1 million of the country's 21 million inhabitants are considered internally displaced.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

tj/rs (Reuters, AFP)