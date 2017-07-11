Burkina Faso President Kabore reportedly detained by soldiers

Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has been detained in the capital, Ouagadougou, by mutinying soldiers, Reuters news agency and France24 reported on Monday.

Reuters and France24 cited security sources and a West African diplomat in their reports. Government officials did not immediately respond.

Reports from the country are difficult to verify owing to the poor quality of telephone connections and an outage of the mobile internet since Sunday.

In another development, hooded soldiers were seen outside the country's state TV on Monday by a journalist from the AFP news agency. It was unclear whether they were loyal to the government and protecting the site or from the side of the mutineers.

The government in the West African nation sought to calm concerns about a potential military coup after heavy gunfire broke out at barracks in the capital a day prior. Shots were also heard near the president's private residence on Sunday evening.

Kabore's government has been facing growing protests against its handling of a deadly Islamist insurgency in the country.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

tj/rs (Reuters)