Burkina Faso military claims to have taken power

A group of soldiers in Burkina Faso said on Monday that they had ousted President Roch Kabore, suspended the constitution, closed the borders and dissolved the parliament.

The announcement came hours after soldiers detained Kabore in his residence.

A soldier read the statement aloud, which was signed by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, on live television. Earlier reports had said that soldiers had surrounded the building of the state-run broadcaster RTB and were planning to air a message.

A captain, who said he represented the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration, said this group would work on a timetable for holding new elections that was "acceptable to everyone."

A military junta also runs neighboring Mali after a pair of coups in late 2020.

What is happening in Burkina Faso?

The West African country was plunged into turmoil after a group of soldiers launched a mutiny at a barracks in the capital Ouagadougou on Sunday. They then detained Kabore at his house on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the president called on "those who have taken up arms to abandon them" in a tweet.

Roch Marc Christian Kabore was elected as president in 2015

"What appeared to be a simple mutiny launched by some elements in the army on 23 January is evolving, hour by hour, into a military coup against our hard-fought democracy," his party, the People's Movement for Progress (MPP) said in a statement.

Kabore's party also said the president had survived an "aborted assassination attempt."

The military did not say where they were holding Kabore, but said the seizure of power had been carried out "without any physical violence against those arrested, who are being held in a safe place, with respect for their dignity.''

More to come....

ab/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)