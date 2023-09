Ben Dorman

09/17/2023 September 17, 2023

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, all ruled by military juntas, have signed a security pact forming the Alliance of Sahel States. Beset by Islamist terrorism, the three countries have pledged to help each other in the event of a rebellion or external attack. The Economic Community of West African States has recently threatened military intervention in Niger if democracy is not restored.